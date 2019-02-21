Tiny houses Noosa seminar is a mobile feast of info

NOOSA may soon be wheeling in the future of sustainable housing.

The Tiny Houses & Eco Villages 2 Seminar will be held on March 1 and 2 at The J in Noosa Junction, and will feature local key note speakers who will look at the growth of eco villages based around this wheeled compact living space concept.

Cr Stockwell chairs the council's planning and environment committee and has long-standing advocate for ecologically sustainable development and believes the Noosa planning philosophy goes hand in hand with innovative eco village designs.

This event is the work of Jimmy Hirst who has launched "polkadot tiny houes” to help demonstrate and implement practical sustainable living principles to the mainstream community. Mr Hirst spent more than six years travelling the world to research intentional communities and his Noosa-based company promotes future housing models like "mobile eco parks”.

The seminar will feature talks, expert panels, workshops, stalls and tiny house displays. Mr Hirst's goal is to demonstrate to a wider audience how this type of more affordable, environmentally friendly mobile housing can overcome community isolation and disconnection.

He said small eco villages are the key to "a more meaningful, sustainable and effective way to live in the future”.

Among the other speakers is Ben O' Callaghan who is one of Australia's leading sustainability professionals who practises what he preaches, living in one of Australia's most awarded communities The Ecovillage at Currumbin. He will present a 12-year Case Study of the Ecovillage's challenges and triumphs, whilst delivering tips on how to design, build and operate an environmentally sustainable community. To book for the seminar go to https://www.thej.com.au.