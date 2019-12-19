Tips for a happy pet this festive season

THE RSPCA has released their tips for keeping your pets free from danger this festive season.

With plenty of celebrations and food galore it’s an important time to keep an eye on your fury friend.

Festive tips include warnings about giving pets as gifts as well as dangers pets may face during the Christmas season.

Christmas pets

Pets should never be given as surprise gifts (except perhaps in the case of parents giving to their own children). The recipient, who will be responsible for the long term care and welfare of the animal, needs to be the one to have made that important decision and to choose the pet themselves.

The RSPCA encourages responsible people who genuinely want a pet to adopt one of the many hundreds of homeless animals that end up in shelters as a result of indiscriminate breeding and irresponsible owners. Adopting shelter animals helps decrease euthanasia rates.

Pets bring joy and can be a wonderful gift for a parent to give their own child, as long as the parent understands they (the adults) are responsible for care of the animal. Children can learn responsibility and care and enjoy companionship with their pet, but the adult is ultimately responsible for the animal’s care and welfare.

Holidays are a great time to develop bond between children and pets.

People who buy pets that are un-desexed (from many pet shops, newspaper ads or markets) are adding to the pet overpopulation problem by supporting unregistered backyard breeders.

RSPCA adoption dogs and cats are desexed, microchipped, health checked, vaccinated, wormed, heartworm tested (dogs) and temperament assessed.

All pets need human companions who practice responsible pet ownership, and ensure they have regular vaccinations and access to veterinary care when required.

All animals need a diet appropriate to their needs and access to freshwater, shade and shelter.

All animals deserve to live their lives free of hunger, distress, discomfort, pain, injury and disease and with the freedom to express normal behaviour. These are the basis of the five essential freedoms for animals, as upheld by the RSPCA.

Dangers for pets at Christmas