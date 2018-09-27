'Tis the season of the big swoopings

FEATHERED DEFENDERS: Be alert for birds such as magpies, noisy miners and butcher birds at this time of year as they may swoop to protect their young.

FEATHERED DEFENDERS: Be alert for birds such as magpies, noisy miners and butcher birds at this time of year as they may swoop to protect their young.

WATCH out for swooping magpies and other birds this spring as the breeding season begins.

That's the message from Noosa Council.

"Most magpies do not attack, but during breeding season some individual birds can become aggressive in defending their nests,” council's Environmental Services Manager Craig Doolan said.

"Other birds such as noisy miners, peewees and butcher birds can also be aggressive.”

If you are walking or cycling in known areas with swooping birds there are some simple precautions you can take:

Wear a hat and sunglasses or hold an umbrella over your head.

To avoid the risk of falling, dismount from a bike and walk quickly through the area.

Attach cable ties to bike helmets to distract the birds when riding.

"Wearing a hat and sunglasses this time of year is not only sun-smart but provides protection from birds as well,” Mr Doolan said.

"Council encourages residents to learn to live with magpies.

"In some unique instances we may have to call in a contractor to remove the bird.”