‘Tis the season to unite for needy in Noosa

Target and UnitingCare in Noosa with the support of United Synergies are helping needy local families with Christmas hampers again this year.

THIS time of year it is important to think of others and the spirit of giving.

Noosa Junction Target certainly is playing its part by joining with the Uniting Church’s social justice department, UnitingCare in raising fund for disadvantaged families and individuals.

The Noosa appeal will run through to Christmas Eve awill donations of cash and kind to be distributed by local charity, United Synergies.

These special money and gift donations will also include other organisations further west in drought and bushfire-affected districts.

A Uniting Church Noosa spokesman said this arrangement has been running for years and last year more $1500 worth of Christmas hampers and numerous children’s gifts were distributed to about one hundred families in the Noosa-Tewantin area by United Synergies.

“These families and individuals were in financial difficulties and their Christmases were made more enjoyable by the generosity of the local public,” he said.

“When visiting the Target Store customers will be asked to purchase one or more Christmas baubles for $2 and these can be hung onto their own Christmas tree. Customers are also encouraged to buy or leave unwrapped gifts (toys etc.) at the store for distribution to needy families.”

This appeal is running at every Target Store throughout Australia and the organisers hope to raise four million dollars to be distributed before Christmas. For more information contact UnitingCare at- christmasappeal@ucareqld.com.au or ring Randall Woodley on 0417 712 616.