Titans brimming after securing key playmaker

Rising star AJ Brimson has given Gold Coast fans something to smile about after inking a three-year deal with the struggling club.

The Titans junior has come on in leaps and bounds following his Round 10 debut in 2018 to become one of Gold Coast's major attacking weapons.

Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook said Brimson, who also represented the Junior Kangaroos against France and Australia in their successful Nines campaign, was a key retention for the club.

"It is terrific news that AJ will be with us again until the end of 2022," Holbrook said.

"AJ is a perfect example of the Titans production line in action - a local junior who came through the Club's development system to play NRL in his hometown.

"AJ is an exceptional young player as we all know, highlighted by the fact he is now on the radar of representative selectors. But importantly he is also an impressive young man, and a quality human being who has a passion for this Club and his community."

With 36 games now under his belt, Brimson is set to establish himself as the Titans' first-choice fullback in 2020 following Michael Gordon's retirement and remains in the frame for future Origin selection.