TMR proposal is given the red light

ROUNDABOUTS are more popular among Cooroy residents than traffic lights. That's the proposal from Transport and Main Roads for two of the town's major intersections, according to straw poll results.

During a 200-strong "town hall meeting” in Cooroy on Tuesday night, voting slips were passed out to residents, to be dropped in a ballot box on leaving.

They asked for recipients to vote for either traffic lights, roundabouts, or no change for each intersection.

The poll revealed 60-46 in favour of roundabouts at the Myall/Elm St intersection, with 10 seeking no change, while the Diamond/Elm St vote was 60-45 for roundabouts and 11 seeking no change.

The meeting began with Mayor Tony Wellington laying out the "realities” of all the issues surrounding each proposal, pointing out the intersections were on state-controlled roads, so not council's responsibility.

But he said the council had sought to work with TMR to get an outcome.

"(Council has) been working for seven years to get these (intersections) done, especially Myall/Elm,” he said

"Noosa Council has no formal position (on options), and nothing has been funded yet, but a business case can be put to the [state] budget process.”

Mr Wellington quoted statistics showing Myall/Elm was at three times its safe capacity, and that TMR wanted double-lane intersections to accommodate B-double trucks and future growth, however some residents during open question time indicated if a bypass were built, trailer-trucks should not be an in-town issue.

He said while roundabouts kept traffic flowing more freely, they were less cyclist and pedestrian-friendly.

Significantly, Nicklin MP Marty Hunt, in whose seat both intersections are located, said he would fight TMR for whatever outcome his constituents' decided on.

Cooroy Area Residents Association president Rod Ritchie said it was "now up to our local members to supply TMR with details of responses from their constituents, and for TMR to collate the responses they have received via their website, before reporting back to the community”.