TMR still plodding along

Queensland Rail land between Elm Street and Cooroy Railway Station could be used as an access to the station car park, and transit centre area.

Queensland Rail land between Elm Street and Cooroy Railway Station could be used as an access to the station car park, and transit centre area. Alan Lander

THE Cooroy community is still waiting for the Transport and Main Roads Department to report back on community consultation over congestion at two of the town's intersections.

And, according to local Nicklin MP Marty Hunt, there is "no specific timeline” on when it might report back.

A February "town hall” meeting of residents indicated straw-poll support for roundabouts at the two intersections, which was initially confirmed through community consultation.

Since then, local residents group CARA has put forward a roundabout concept plan to Noosa Council for the Myall/Diamond junction which utilises the access road into Cooroy Railway Station car park and suggests a new access further south, incorporating a possible transit centre, which a council spokesperson has since clarified was voluntarily submitted, not requested by council.

Mr Hunt said he remained in touch with TMR.

"I met recently with TMR about the intersections,” Mr Hunt said. "They are still going through the public submissions and responding to each to give the submitters a greater understanding of the issues.

"TMR has undertaken to get back to me after that process with a report on the outcomes of the consultation but there is currently no specific timeline on that.”

Mr Hunt also sought to clarify his position with regard to the community's wishes on the issue.

"I represent the community, not TMR, and I will be working for a solution representing their interests,” Mr Hunt said.

"It is true that any roundabout solution requires a lot more planning, money, land resumptions and according to TMR is not the most effective long-term solution and therefore I would suggest is more difficult to proceed.

"I look forward to a further report from TMR around the whole consultation and looking at all options moving forward. What we can confidently say is that a solution is needed and the community have waited a long time.

"I made it a top priority of mine to advocate for a solution and I will continue to do so.”