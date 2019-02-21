TNT First Grade lose sight of a vital outright victory

THE weekend of cricket for the Tewantin-Noosa Cricket Club did not turn out as planned.

All matches were to be played over two days commencing last Saturday.

The First Grade match was called off by the umpires due to the new sight screen not being in place, Second Grade are behind on the first innings, Third Grade are still in the game but the good news is Fourths look like winning on the first innings.

FIRSTS: The southern sight screen at Read Park was damaged in a storm at the beginning of summer and the new mobile screen only arrived last week. However, it could not be assembled in time for Saturday's match and although a number of matches have been played during the season with only one sight screen, the umpire's last Saturday were not prepared to let the match start.

Next Saturday the match against Caboolture will probably revert to a one-day game.

SECOND GRADE: The team travelled to Glasshouse for the second last game of season, looking to turn things around and keep the season alive. Winning the toss, TNT chose to bat, hoping to post a decent score for their bowlers to protect. Unfortunately, the team lost early wickets to be 4-16 from the first 12 overs and although Steve Gallagher batted well for his 46, only Robbie Payton 18 and Sam Forrest 14 were able to post double figures.

The team's score of 118 was very disappointing. When fielding, a number of dropped catches cost the team dearly and at stumps Glasshouse were 0 for 114.

THIRDS: Playing Maroochydore the team battled all afternoon in the field to hold the Swans to 7 for 191 at stumps.

FOURTHS: played Buderim at Dale Officer Oval and sent them into bat first. The TNT bowlers were on top and at tea had them 4-49 off 13 overs. After the break the bowlers wrapped up their tail to have them all out for 91.

Best of the bowlers were Graham Chaplin with 5-20, Naveen Chand 2-8, Justin Latimer 1-2 and Luke Anstey 1-15. Top of Form

Craig Moore had a good day behind the stumps taking 2 catches and effecting 2 stumpings with catches also to Matt Mayo and Joe Jurisevic. Tony Watson and Brian Lee finished the day to be 0-24 at stumps, well on the way to a first innings lead.

Although it was a disappointing weekend of cricket for the club, all four teams are well placed to be playing in the finals in March.

After Round 12 (with two matches to be played) the points tables for each grade are shown below:

FIRST GRADE: Caboolture 134, Tewantin-Noosa 116, Maroochydore 86,Glasshouse 84.

SECOND GRADE: Maroochydore 123, Glasshouse 117, Palmwoods 79, Tewantin-Noosa. 70

THIRD GRADE: Coolum 86, Maroochydore 74, Landsborough 74,Tewantin-Noosa 73.

FOURTH GRADE: Palmwoods(Red) 113, Tewantin-Noosa 90, Palmwoods(Black) 76,

Maroochydore 75.

Wicket o Wicket

with Randall Woodley