TNT has fire power as it plays season hard

ON A very hot and humid day at Read Park last Saturday, the largest and noisiest crowd to watch a cricket match for some years turned up to cheer on local first-grade cricket team the Thunder in their afternoon T-20 match against the Caboolture Snakes.

The spectators were also able to enjoy the renovated club facilities.

Without their two strike bowlers, Scott Aufderheide and Tom Freshwater, the local boys finished the day with a win and a loss.

Playing Caloundra in the morning at Dale Officer Oval on a wet ground and a pitch that kept low, TNT batted first and scored 6-146 off their 20 overs. Top scorers were Jarrod Officer (47) and Adam Curry (36).

Caloundra batted on a drying field but could only muster 114 runs. Wickets were shared between the six bowlers.

After lunch, the match at Read Park on a fast pitch against their old adversary Caboolture started with a bang, with the TNT's first three batsmen reaching the 70-run target in the seventh over for the loss of one wicket.

However Caboolture brought on their best bowlers and wickets fell and the scoring rate dropped.

Chris Wright scored 24, Officer his second 40 for the day and captain Jake Dennien remained not out on 25.

The total for TNT was 139, about 20 runs short of what they needed against the strong Caboolture batting side.

When Caboolture began batting the crowd had built up and every wicket, close catch or six was cheered on by the spectators. Their run rate was neck-and-neck with TNT's up to the 11th over but TNT's depleted bowling line-up found wickets hard to come by.

Their job was made a little more difficult when Officer had to leave the field with an ankle injury after bowling only two overs.

When Caboolture captain ex-Bulls player Glen Batticciotti was dismissed for 37 there was some hope for the home team but the Snakes reached the target in the 17th over for the loss of four wickets.

A little disappointing for the home team but overall an entertaining match.

At the end of the day the TNT's bowling figures from both matches were as follows: Joash Mathys eight overs 4-58, Lachie Gunner eight overs 3-46, Jake Dennien seven overs 2-61, Cody Rzeszkowski seven overs 2-42, Jarrod Officer five overs 1-21.

At the end of the first section of the season, the TNT firsts team is placed second on the premiership ladder (78 points), only three points behind Caboolture (81). Both teams have had six wins, two losses and a draw and only some bonus points separate the top two places. Maroochydore Swans are third with 55 points.

Following are the positions and statistics of TNT's players in the Sunshine Coast Cricket Association's first-grade batting, bowling and fielding (as at December 15 and excluding the T20 matches):

BATTING

7 Jarrod Officer (244 runs)

15 Jake Dennien (185 runs)

16 Andrew Kratzmann (172runs)

17 Ben Gear (171 runs)

BOWLING

1 Scott Aufderheide (23 wickets)

10 Tom Freshwater (13 wickets)

12 Lachie Gunner (12)

Fielding

Wicket-keeper Troy Dennien is way out in front of the catches table with 17.

Play resumes January 5.