TNT suffer first loss to class outfit in senior cricket

On the second Saturday of the one-day matches, the Tewantin-Noosa Thunder Seconds and Fourths had wins, the Firsts went down to top club Caboolture and Thirds lost to Maroochydore.

FIRSTS travelled to Caboolture for the much-anticipated 50-over match against last year's premiers, Caboolture Snakes, without prolific run scorer Ben Gear and frontline bowler Tom Freshwater. TNT won the toss and fielded first. Caboolture started well and were 1/50 after 10 overs.

Their second wicket fell in the 11th over but they kept pushing hard. TNT took the third in the 20th at 100 and had then had them 4/158 at the 34 over drinks break. Dropped catches had robbed the TNT team of at least four wickets and it looked like the Snakes, at 4/186, would go on to make 300. However, the TNT boys fought back and took the last six wickets for 23 runs to have them all out for 209, a gettable target. Best of the bowlers were Lachie Gunner 3/26, Jake Dennien 3/54 and Jarrod Officer 2/36.

Batting after lunch, the TNT innings started disastrously, losing the first three wickets for 23. At 21 overs it was 6/45, one of the worst first grade starts in years. Then there was something of a fightback with the three "young guns” doing what the more experienced batsman had failed to do; stay at the crease and score runs off the bad balls.

In his initial first grade match, Adam Curry top scored with 40, teenager Sam Baker played patiently for 84 balls to score 23 and a big-hitting innings by Lachie Gunner of 34 pushed the score up to 138 when the last wicket fell. Dropped catches and poor batting against a top-class bowling attack, ensured the team came home with their first loss of the season.

SECOND grade were at home against the top-placed Glasshouse and needing a win to establish themselves as a force this season after a bad outing last game.

TNT were sent into bat and lost two early wickets.

The team was under pressure again but the batsmen stayed patient and slowly compiled a total which could be defended. After the allotted 40 overs they had progressed to be 7/134. Best scores were from Alex Bennett 32, Darcy Morgan 31 and Blake Steel 28.

TNT knew they had to take early wickets and create pressure if they were to win. A wicket fell on the first ball but unfortunately two dropped catches in two balls released the pressure on the opposition. However, TNT's two very experienced bowlers in Mike "Rowdy” Thomson (2/20) and Robbie Payton (3/6) had Glasshouse at 5/26 off the first 16 overs. Then it was up to the other bowlers to get the job done. Eventually TNT dismissed Glasshouse for in the 32nd over for 109. Other good figures from young Harrison Lea with 2/28 off five overs.

THIRDS were playing Maroochydore Swans at Dale Officer Oval and after winning the toss fielded first. Openers Troy Evans and Wayne Moore (1-19) bowled well without a lot of luck. The Swans finished their 40 overs on 3-166. The other wicket taker was Jason Toohey with 2-34. A few dropped catches did not help the result.

Batting second with rain interruptions and fading light did not make the task easy and TNT could only muster 136. Top scorers were Brendan Wright, Tom Green and Fred McKie all with 21 and Steve Sinclair 18.

FOURTHS The match against USC/ Buderim was reduced to 35 overs after a rain delayed start. Batting first, TNT's Craig Moore fell for 18 with the score on 42. Brian Lee continued where he left off last week and scored a solid 38, whilst Justin Talbot also batted strongly to top score with 62. A couple more rain delays during the innings saw the game reduced further to 30 overs nearing the end of the innings which finished on 191.

Buderim started strongly and it was not until the second wicket fell at 103 that the run rate slowed. Then Tony Watson took the wind out of Buderim's sails with a 3 wicket maiden in his first over. Watson the destroyer, finished with 5-15 off 4 overs, completely changing the face of the game as Buderim ran out of steam to finish on 9-168. Other wicket takers were Brendan Chaplin 1-23 and Graham Chaplin 1-32, each off 5 overs. A good win for the team.