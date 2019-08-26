TNT’s ready to power

THE Tewantin-Noosa Thunder Cricket Club (TNT) is well prepared for the coming season.

As well as advising players about the early training sessions, the committee has been very busy during winter, upgrading the facilities at Read Park, Tewantin. Thanks to various Government Grants, major changes have been made at the grounds. The centre turf wicket has been enlarged and extra draining installed so that the problems previously experienced with wet run-ups can be avoided.

New synthetic practice nets have been erected and the most exciting addition for the club are the recently installed turf practice wickets.

The club has also been able to purchase a new Toro grass mower.

The other major change will be the erection of the latest models of LED floodlights for the oval.

These lights will be used for night matches, including a number of women’s matches during the coming season.

In fact, the Pakistan and West Indies women’s teams will be training at the grounds and playing an exhibition match, under lights in early 2020.

The first official training session for the season was held last Thursday, August 22 at Read Park.

The club had a very successful last season, with both the First Grade and Fourth Grades reaching the finals.

This year the club is hoping to go one better and bring home a premiership.

Most of last year’s players are returning but as always, the club is looking for new (or old) talent, so any new players will be very welcome.

The club is planning to enter teams in all five men’s senior grades in the Sunshine Coast Cricket Association competition, depending on the number of players available.

Fixtures start early in October but a number of pre-season matches are being arranged for players in September.

Registrations are open for senior mens, women’s and junior cricket teams and details can be found at www.playcricket.com.au.

Phone inquiries can be directed to the secretary Jason Toohey on 0402 893 099.