’To drink beer with a mate’: 7 reasons to open border

There are plenty of reasons why Northern NSW residents want the border reopened. This resident’s had all sorts of problems because his home is just 75m from the border. Photo: Scott Powick

There are plenty of reasons why Northern NSW residents want the border reopened. This resident’s had all sorts of problems because his home is just 75m from the border. Photo: Scott Powick

SHOULD the Queensland border be reopened?

It's a controversial topic of discussion, and it seems residents of New South Wale's Northern Rivers region have strong opinions on the matter.

When we asked the question on The Northern Star's Facebook page, we were inundated with responses ‒ and it seems most of you want it to open.

We've compiled some of the most compelling reasons from our readers... it might make some light reading for the Queensland premier.

1. Waste of time, money

"People can come and go as they please... you can cross the border with a piece of paper stuck to your windscreen! They wave you on through. Waste of time and money and not even monitored properly," wrote Heidi Louse.

So, anyone can print one of these off, right?

2. Beers with mates

Jack Mckenna touched on a nerve when he tagged Hayden Farrell in a post and wrote: "Just wanna have a beer with a mate".

Anyone else feeling thirsty?

We miss catching up with mates over a few cold ones.

3. We should've kept them out of NSW

This was a common cause of concern ‒ we can't go up there, but Queenslanders can come into NSW, so is any of this even worth it?

Sue Maloney wrote: "Queensland doesn't want NSW people taking the virus into Queensland, but they don't care if Queensland residents that come to NSW can then take the virus back to Queensland. Doesn't make sense to me."

We're confused too.

4. Queenslanders are 'sooks'

Not our words, but many might agree with Christine Casson, who said the border should be reopened because "bloody Queensland sooks (should) toughen up".

We'll just leave that there.

Do you have a good enough reason to cross the border?.

5. Visit family

There are plenty of heartbroken locals out there who are missing their families trapped in Queensland.

Katie Cant wrote: "Let's reopen gates, I want to see my beautiful family".

Amy Snow: "Want them open so we can visit family again".

Roseanne Birmingham: "I need to see my grandchildren. It's an invisible line".

Rachel Singh: "Yes, open them so I can visit my family I haven't seen in over three months."

6. Ex-locals want to come back here

Maurie Felsch informed us that a "lot of us that live in Queensland actually come from the Northern Rivers area and still love to come home now and again".

7. Traffic problems

Last, but not certainly not least, was Kim Clark's very legitimate reason for wanting the borders to reopen.

"I don't understand why they have kept it closed," she wrote.

"Have they seen the line up of Queensland cars trying to get back in each afternoon?"