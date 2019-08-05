To seal or not to seal

NOOSA has 197km of gravel roads but which of the 146 roads should be sealed first, if at all?

Noosa Council will on Tuesday discuss new guiding principles in prioritising the unsealed gravel road network for roads that may be considered for sealing into the future.

The principles will enable staff to suitably respond to customer requests for sealing of gravel roads and clearly identify the priority order of the unsealed gravel roads within this program.

The report is “not seeking budget funding to seal gravel roads”, it says.

“Noosa Council manages 146 unsealed gravel roads across the gravel road network. Gravel roads cost on average $6932/km in operational and maintenance costs compared to $8,030/km for sealed roads (2018/2019 Actuals),” it continues.

“Unsealed gravel roads are maintained in accordance with council’s recurrent maintenance guidelines which sets out the level of service for routine maintenance (e.g. grading, drain cleaning and vegetation clearing/slashing).

“Additionally, each gravel road will be inspected and receive maintenance every 6 months unless there are other emergent issues that require immediate action.

“Council receives requests from customers asking for the sealing of hinterland gravel roads. “Residents purchase properties on gravel roads knowingly, and the property prices generally reflect the access conditions to those properties.

“Typical customer inquiries and their responses include: speeding, pot holes and corrugations, missing links and dust.

“Additionally, the sealing of short lengths of unsealed roads (or dust seals) adjacent to residences for the purpose of reducing dust nuisance is not considered appropriate {where it is] inefficient to undertake upgrading and maintenance of short sections of roads.”

The report says the program’s intent is to highlight what gravel roads would be Noosa Council’s priority, should funding or an agreed change in the levels of service occur for the overall management of gravel roads.