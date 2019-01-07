Toad goes rogue on the river

WINNER of last year's Anywhere Theatre Festival, and following four sell out shows, The Rogue Toad is back.

There is one more opportunity to see this hilarious show - on Australia Day.

Written and Directed by Tania Nash, the play, set on the Noosa River, tells the story of five anthropomorphic friends who set out on an adventure and find prejudice and love along the way.

Boarding the ferry in Tewantin at the Noosa Marina, enjoy the scenery as you watch The Rogue Toad performed as you cruise the Noosa River picking up characters on the way, including a family of friendly blue tongues.

Ratty, an Australian bush rat, loves helping people out and when his mate from the UK, Mole, asks him a favour he can't refuse.

But Ratty's not smart enough to help him out all on his own, so he enlists his mate Toad to help, and this is where the fun and games begin.

This is a fabulous way to spend a lazy few hours enjoying the beautiful scenery, enjoying a few glasses of bubbly and laughing at the antics of some clever animal friends.

Enjoy this light-hearted story at a leisurely pace.

The ticket price includes a couple of glasses of sparkling wine, beer or orange juice and a packet of chips and the journey takes about two hours.

Tickets can be purchased online at: wwwtrybooking .com/XLUR or call 0414761772.