Tobias back home in Eumundi

IN YEAR 4, Tobias Robinson and his brother Alexander started busking at the Eumundi Markets to raise money for a school trip to Dreamworld with their Eumundi State School classmates.

Now decades later, the renowned musician is heading home to perform at the Imperial Hotel in Eumundi on Saturday, supporting Russell Morris.

"I remember turning in $200 of coins to the teacher, she was really happy,” he reminisced in an interview with Noosa News.

"Performing became a passion that has lasted for years; I have never looked back.”

Tobias says people and places from his childhood have been the inspiration for many songs.

"I recently released a song Just A Boy that is about my memories of growing up in Eumundi with my family before we lost our beautiful mother Julie when I was just 14.

"I shot a film clip for the song in Eerwah Vale at The Hillhouse Farm that captured this song beautifully. I am always inspired by the Coast.

"Lately my favourite thing is to run through Noosa National Park listening to Jackson Browne, Brian Wilson and Empire of the Sun ... really loudly, inspiring me to keep writing and writing.”

Tobias is making his return to Eumundi a permanent move.

"It's great being back, bunkering down writing for two new albums, each of these reflecting two decades of playing around the world, and really coming out with a new sound and production quality that I've never done before.

"I'm enjoying the art of song writing again, of putting a new band together to tour with, and collaborating with amazing people who want to give back - like working Rural Aid and also workshop collaborations with The Mojo Maker Nikki Fogden-Moore, teaching creativity on tour and with her Artists and Entrepreneurs workshop.

"We are constantly evolving, so as a musician I harness that to breathe life, experience and a sense of soul into my songs.”