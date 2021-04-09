Today’s headlines: brothel boss, vaccine outrage

Good morning Sunshine Coast.

Here's your daily wrap of the most important local stories and everything happening across the region.

WEATHER REPORT AND TIDES

Welcome to another sunny day on the Sunshine Coast.

Light winds are expected to become south-westerly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then light in the late afternoon.

Nambour is expected to reach the highest temperature on Friday with 30C, followed by Maroochydore, Caloundra and Noosa Heads with 29C. Maleny is again a bit cooler at 27C.

The sunny trend is still expected to continue to Sunday.

Tides will be low at 12.49pm, dropping to 0.16m and high again at 6.51pm, reaching 1.36m.

TRAFFIC

Roads were looking clear at 6.30am on Friday. Roadworks remain on Mons Road, Forest Glen, Sobraon Street, Sunrise Beach and at the corner of Sea Eagle Drive and Shire Drive, Noosaville.

The David Low Way Bridge in Bli Bli is also still damaged.

If you see or hear an emergency vehicle with its lights and sirens on, slow down and merge to the left and give the vehicle a clear passage down the middle of the road. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) April 8, 2021

HEALTH ALERT

COVID-19 restrictions continue across Queensland until April 15.

Masks must be carried at all times when outside of your home and must be worn when you are indoors, on public transport / in taxis or rideshare vehicles, and where social distancing cannot be maintained. When in doubt, wear a mask.

More information on restrictions and exceptions can be found here.

TOP FIVE LOCAL NEWS STORIES

PUB SELLS $3M OVER RESERVE AFTER 'AGGRESSIVE' BIDDING

The Pelican Waters Tavern is set to go under the hammer later this month with its parent company ALE Property Group's website valuing the waterfront venue for $7.6m.

By Tegan Annett

Australia's largest pub operator snapped up a waterfront Sunshine Coast hotel after it went under the hammer $3 million over reserve.

About a dozen parties were locked in "strong and aggressive" bidding before Pelican Waters Tavern eventually sold for $10.8 million to Woolworths-backed ALH Group.

Burgess Rawson Queensland sales and leasing director Glenn Conridge said the hotel's size, waterfront location and attachment to a shopping centre made it an attractive buy.

READ MORE

NOOSA COUNCIL COULD COP $3M FINE FOR ILLEGAL BURN PIT

By Maddie Manwaring

Noosa Council could be facing a fine of up to $3m after an investigation determined workers incinerated treated timber in a "burn pit" last year without approval.

The Daily reported in December that the council was at the centre of an investigation by the Department of Environment and Science after officers attended the Pomona depot off Yurol Forest Drive on October 28.

The depot is on the outskirts of the Yurol State Forest.

FULL STORY HERE

NEW SINKHOLE OPENS UP AT INSKIP POINT

By Scott Kovacevic

The popular Inskip Point beach has become a bit smaller with a 40m wide sinkhole opening up and swallowing the beach before holiday-makers' eyes.

Cooloola Sails' Wayne Dean had a front-row seat to the beach's disappearing act, which he said happened about 1.30pm Thursday in an area where cars and vehicles were being loaded onto a barge shortly beforehand.

Mr Dean had been packing up his own vehicle when it started.

A Gympie man camping at Inskip has captured the moment the ground disappeared as a new sinkhole opened up at a busy part of the point. Posted by The Gympie Times on Wednesday, 7 April 2021

MORE HERE

COAST'S TOP GP SLAMS 'LUDICROUS' VACCINE ROLLOUT ISSUES

By Scott Sawyer

Sunshine Coast GPs are struggling with a sloppy rollout of COVID-19 vaccine shipments.

Sunshine Coast Local Medical Association president Dr Roger Faint said a shipment of 50 vaccinations to his Buderim Marketplace Medical Centre arrived late on March 29 and when opened, were found to be too warm.

He said they were set to throw out the shipment when the health department advised it was still safe to use them.

FULL STORY HERE

BROTHEL BOSS MUST 'WALK THE TALK' AFTER COPPING HEFTY FINE

Yan Jiang was sentenced on Thursday for operating an illegal brothel in Mooloolaba. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.

By Laura Pettigrew

A 53-year-old woman who managed prostitutes while running an illegal brothel from a Sunshine Coast motel has copped nearly $6,000 worth of fines.

Yan Jiang, who was 52 at the time, was found to be managing two prostitutes after detectives in December 2020 closed an investigation into illegal sex work at Mooloolaba.

Jiang pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on March 22 to six charges including having an interest in premises used for the purposes of prostitution, knowingly carrying on the business of providing unlawful prostitution, knowingly participating in prostitution and possessing tainted property.

READ MORE