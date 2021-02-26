Today’s headlines: Fatal crash, Olympic venues
Good morning Sunshine Coast.
Here's your daily wrap of the most important local stories and everything happening across the region.
HOW TO WIN $20,000 OR $100 GIFT CARDS
$1 for the first 28 days for local news and great rewards
CHECK OUT TODAY'S ONLINE GAMES AND PUZZLES HERE
WEATHER REPORT
The weather bureau has predicted partly cloudy conditions with a max of 30C in Maroochydore and Caloundra. Temperatures are expected to reach 31C in Nambour, 29C in Noosa Heads and 28C in Maleny.
Light winds are predicted to become easterly 15 to 20km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late afternoon.
The weather is expected to stay similar across the weekend.
TIDES
High tide at 7.28am at 1.88m
Low tide at 1.59pm at 0.12m
High tide at 7.42pm at 1.32m
TRAFFIC
Traffic is still looking good this morning. Roadworks remain on Erbacher Rd in Nambour, Mons Rd in Forest Glen, and Frizzo Rd in Palmview.
PETROL
The cheapest price for unleaded was available at Kenilworth Garage (120) this morning, followed by Puma Traveston (124.7), Sommer’s Fuel Supplies in Witta (124.9), Liberty Maleny (126.7) and Watson’s Petrol Station in Maleny (126.7).
TOP FIVE LOCAL NEWS STORIES
About 170,000 people visit sunshinecoastdaily.com.au every day. Be one of them and subscribe now.
Check out our online puzzles or browse today‘s tributes and funeral notices. And don‘t forget to follow the Daily on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn so you never miss a story.
Forced sales of prime real estate in road project path
By Tegan Annett
Multiple commercial properties will be knocked down as Sunshine Coast Council looks to add to the $16 million spent so far on Mooloolaba land for a major road upgrade.
The council is negotiating with property owners to acquire 101 and 103 Brisbane Rd and 21 Bindaree Cres for the fourth and final stage of construction of its Brisbane Rd upgrade project.
Drug dealing dad uses codes to sell meth
An early morning raid on a family home in Woombye which uncovered meth, marijuana and cutting agents was triggered by a suspicious phone call, a court heard.
At 5am on December 3, 2018, police raided Jake James Mcdonald‘s house after intercepting a phone call the then 28-year-old received about a drug deal.
Coast venues revealed for Olympics as bid takes major step
By Scott Sawyer
The Sunshine Coast is set to become a major piece of the Olympic puzzle with four competition venues and an athletes‘ day village slated for the region.
It comes after the International Olympic Committee named Brisbane as the preferred host of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Coast rider dies after highway off ramp crash
A motorbike rider has died following a major two-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway off-ramp.
A Queensland Police Service report stated around 9.40am a motorbike was travelling south on the Bruce Highway at Elimbah before exiting and colliding with a four-wheel-drive at the intersection of the off-ramp and Pumicestone Road.
11 huge projects to shape Caloundra
By Tegan Annett
From skate parks to a 4.5 star hotel and a CBD facelift, here are the multimillion-dollar mega projects that will shape Caloundra within coming years.