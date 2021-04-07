Today’s headlines: Mayor sells, travel bubble

Kyle Schroduer, 21, will be farewelled on Thursday.

Good morning Sunshine Coast.

Here‘s your daily wrap of the most important local stories and everything happening across the region.

WEATHER REPORT AND TIDES

Showers are finally becoming less likely on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to remain at a high of 25C throughout the Coast, except Maleny where the thermometer it is again predicted to reach only 22C.

Winds are southerly 20 to 30 km/h decreasing to 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening.

Low tide will be at 0.34m at 10.50am, high at 1.04m at 4.41pm and again low at 0.43m at 10.11pm.

Still seeing #rainfall in some areas today, after the dumping which saw 60-80mm falls around Bris & the Gold Coast in the 24hrs to 9am, 80-100mm on the Sunshine Coast & 150mm at Maleny. #Surf remains hazardous for Fraser Island, Sunshine & Gold Coasts https://t.co/mTR3eerMhgpic.twitter.com/0LlpoHgLJu — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) April 6, 2021

TRAFFIC

Flash flooding remains on Old Maroochydore Road at the Eudlo Creek bridge in Forest Glen. A signal fault has been reported on Parklands Boulevard in Little Mountain and a the David Low Way Bridge, Bli Bli, is also still listed as damaged.

Several roadworks also remain throughout the Coast.

Please drive to the conditions and don’t do what these guys did on Tuesday.

TOP FIVE LOCAL NEWS STORIES

COAST SEWAGE SAMPLES TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19



By Eden Boyd

Health officials have urged residents of a Coast suburb to get tested for COVID-19 if symptoms arise after fragments of the virus were found in sewage.

Sewage samples in Maroochydore recently tested positive to COVID-19, including treatment plants at Maryborough and Capalaba.

Dr Jeannette Young said anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, should come forward and get tested.

‘WORST DAY OF OUR LIVES’: GRIEVING FAMILY SHARES HEARTBREAK

Kyle Schroduer, 21, will be farewelled on Thursday.

By Natalie Wynne

A grieving stepmother has shared her anguish after “our boy” was swept away in a rip off a popular Sunshine Coast beach.

Tenika Wilson has given a heartbreaking account of the three long days Kyle Schroduer‘s family waited for news of his whereabouts.

The young Brisbane man, 21, was swimming near Stumers Creek about 4.30pm on March 28, when he was caught in a rip and suddenly disappeared.

DEVELOPER CONFIRMS ‘MID-$5M’ SWOOP ON MAYOR’S BEACHSIDE SITE

Sunshine Coast mayor Mark Jamieson is director of the company which owns 123 Mooloolaba Esplanade, which is listed for sale for the "mid $5 million range".

By Scott Sawyer

A commercial property in a prime beachfront location part-owned by Mayor Mark Jamieson has been snapped up by a high-profile developer.

Long-time Mooloolaba developer Rod Forrester confirmed he and his wife had splashed more than $5m to secure 123 Mooloolaba Esplanade, Mooloolaba – a property owned by LSJD Projects which is directed by Ken Guy, Mark Jamieson, Doug Meecham and Ron Milne.

WHERE YOU’RE MOST LIKELY TO GET DONE SPEEDING ON COAST

By Maddie Manwaring

The Sunshine Coast‘s speed camera hot spots have been revealed after more than 10,000 infringements were issued during 2020, totalling more than $2m in fines.

Queensland Police have released data collected from the Coast‘s five fixed speed camera locations which last year monitored more than 28 million vehicles.

‘EXCESSIVE FORCE’ USED IN ALLEGED OCEAN ST ASSAULT



Police on the beat at Ocean Street, Maroochydore. Picture: Patrick Woods.

By Matty Holdsworth

A man‘s face was broken open and required extensive reconstructive surgery after he was allegedly punched three times by a man after leaving Ocean Street.

The alleged victim, a 35-year-old Minyama man, claimed to have left the safe night precinct in Maroochydore with his girlfriend early on Sunday, January 17 when he was set upon by another.

Police allege the man was punched three times in the face causing severe facial injuries.

