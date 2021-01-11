Today’s headlines: restrictions, lost yacht, desperate bid

While Brisbane is in COVID-19 lockdown, holiday makers in Noosa continue to enjoy the summer break. Courtney and Sam Wolff with kids Stella, 6, and Harry, 4, from Ipswich enjoy a swim on the banks of the Noosa River. Picture: Brad Fleet

Good morning Sunshine Coast.

Here's your daily wrap of the most important local stories and everything happening across the region.

WEATHER REPORT AND TIDES

The Coast has a chance to enjoy some sunshine on Monday after a rather wet weekend. The weather bureau predicts Maroochydore to be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of a shower. Winds are southerly, 15 to 20km/h, turning south-easterly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning then becoming light in the evening.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 28C in Maroochydore and Caloundra, 25C in Maleny and 28C in Nambour and Noosa Heads.

TRAFFIC

Road works are continuing on Mons Rd, Forest Glen and a damaged bridge or culvert has been reported on David Low Way Bridge in Bli Bli - expect some delays there.

Otherwise there were no major traffic reports at 5am on Monday.

PETROL

The cheapest petrol was available at Caltex Buderim (107.9 for unleaded), followed by Liberty Tanawha and Puma Kunda Park with 109.7. BP Forest Glen charged 113.9.

TOP FIVE LOCAL NEWS STORIES

'DISAPPOINTING' TOP DOC SLAMS PANIC BUYERS

Long queues form at Woolworths in Beerwah. Picture: Natalie Wynne

By Matty Holdsworth

A Sunshine Coast doctor has slammed the actions of panic buyers despite the region not included in a three-day lockdown.

Social media has been rife with posts from inside supermarkets where supplies, mainly toilet paper, have been stripped from shelves.

DESPERATE POLICE TO SCOUR BRIBIE ISLAND FOR CLUES

VANISHED: Amy Schulkins remains missing.

By Matty Holdsworth

Caboolture police concede Amy Schulkins appears to have "vanished off the face of the earth" as the search for the missing woman nears the two-week mark.

Ms Schulkins, 36, was reported missing on December 30, 2020, last seen at a John St address, and authorities have been unable to locate her whereabouts since.

BOAT OWNER IN DEBT AFTER BAD DAY AT SEA

Clayton's Towing recovers the abandoned vessel 'uinkan at Caloundra.

By Natalie Wynne

A yacht working its way down the Queensland coast has come to its final rest spot, the tip, ending an expensive lesson for one boatie.

The Quinkan ran aground on the Pumicestone Passage on December 31, and in the days since the 10m has deteriorated at Caloundra.

INFORMATION LOCKDOWN: GOVT WON'T REVEAL END TO RESTRICTIONS

By Hayden Johnson

Millions of Greater Brisbane residents face an extension to the tough lockdown with the government refusing to commit to lifting restrictions today even if the state records another 24 hours with no new cases.

Two days of zero cases and widespread compliance with the lockdown has not been enough for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and chief health officer Jeanette Young to declare the mutant COVID-19 strain defeated, with both yet to tell Queenslanders whether their hard work will pay off.

COAST SURFERS HEAD HOME AFTER TOUR STOPS CANNED

Sunshine Coast surfer Keely Andrew at the Maui Pro in Hawaii. Picture: Keoki Saguibo/World Surf League/Getty Images

By Natalie Wynne

Sunshine Coast surfers will head back to Australia after the World Surf League cancelled the next two rounds of the Championship Tour.

Julian Wilson, Keely Andrew and tour rookie Isabella Nichols were all part of the WSL tour hub in Hawaii as the 2021 competition hit the water in late December.