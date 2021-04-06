Today’s headlines: Weather, traffic, vaccine update

Good morning Sunshine Coast.

Here's your daily wrap of the most important local stories and everything happening across the region.

WEATHER REPORT AND TIDES

While the rain persists, the weather bureau says we have escaped the brunt of a low north of the Sunshine Coast. Chances of showers remain "very high" with south-easterly winds of 15 to 25 km/h tending southerly and speeding up slightly in the morning.

Severe Weather situation in SE QLD has eased, with a subtropical low and heaviest rainfall staying offshore. Widespread heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding is no longer expected, light to moderate falls will continue today, easing tomorrow.



Latest: https://t.co/qQasdYs8IDpic.twitter.com/JLZLZ6H8U1 — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) April 5, 2021

Temperatures are expected to reach 25C across the Coast, accept in Maleny where it will be slightly cooler at 22C.

Low tide will be at 9.42am at 0.41m; high tide at 3.25pm at 0.96m and a low tide again at 8.53pm at 0.47m.

TRAFFIC

There were no congestions reported at 6.30am on Monday. However, there were reports of flash flooding across several roads, including Crosby Hill Road, Tanawha and David Low Way, Pacific Paradise. Long-term flooding has been reported on Hill Street in Pomona.

We are seeing multiple roads impacted by flash flooding around the Sunshine Coast - Beerwah, Peachester Glass House Mountains just a few places. If It’s Flooded, Forget It. #qldtrafficpic.twitter.com/xahRWqbmtX — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) April 5, 2021

A signal is faulty on David Low Way in Diddillibah and a bridge or culvert remains damaged on David Low Way Bridge in Bli Bli.

Please drive to the conditions.

TOP FIVE LOCAL NEWS STORIES

PROMINENT BUILDER AND WIFE FAREWELLED AFTER EASTER CRASH TRAGEDY

Rob Makara at Equinox Place, Bells Creek.

By Scott Sawyer and Matty Holdsworth

A Coast husband and wife who died when their SUV collided with a tree on David Low Way at Pacific Paradise on Easter Sunday have been identified.

Police have confirmed the couple who tragically passed away were Maroochydore's Robert and Elizabeth Makara.

Mr Makara, 69, had been driving and Mrs Makara, 68, was passenger in the crash which happened about 7am Easter Sunday.

SALE OF LAST BEACHFRONT BLOCK EXPECTED TO TOP $7 MILLION

By Peter Gardiner

As the last vacant beachside block in Noosa's hotly sought after Sunshine Beach, it's little wonder real estate agent Tom Offermann expects 66 Seaview Terrace to sell in excess of $7 million at auction on April 17.

"I'd buy it if I had the money," Mr Offermann said.

"Living on the front row is the ultimate prize for investors and holiday makers and this is as good as it gets along the beachfront.

TIME IS NOW: COAST IDENTITIES BACK GAMES BID FOR CBD VENUE

Prominent Coast figures, clockwise from far left, Roy Thompson, Ken Down, Benny Pike, Ian Jobling, Alison Barry-Jones and Rod Forrester have all thrown their support behind a push to secure a convention centre in the new Maroochydore CBD as part of the 2032 Olympic Games bid.

By Scott Sawyer

Prominent Coast identities have thrown their support behind a bid to secure a regional convention centre in the new Maroochydore CBD as part of a 2032 Olympic Games bid.

Long-time proponents of a convention centre project have backed Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien's push to secure a facility capable of hosting Olympic events and then being scaled up in future stages, as a showcase venue in the new city centre.

BARBARIANS REMEMBER 'WARM, LOVING' SUPPORTER

Chris Portors captured these great shots of a muddy battle between USC Barbarians and Caloundra in 2019. Picture: Christopher Portors

By Tom Threadingham

A staunch USC Barbarians supporter and photographer is being remembered as a "warm and loving" man who had "time for anyone" after losing his battle with cancer.

Chris Portors, who was always a familiar face on the Barbarians sideline, passed away last week following a two-year fight against prostate cancer.

VACCINE ROLLOUT GRINDS TO A HALT AFTER 34 JABS IN TWO DAYS

By Madura McCormack

The State Government's COVID vaccine rollout grinds to halt each weekend, with all clinics closing on Sundays and just one staying open on a Saturday.

No jabs were administered at the 60 vaccine hubs controlled by Queensland Health on Sunday and just 34 were given on Saturday - compared to 690 over the weekend in Victoria and 396 in Western Australia.

The halting pace of the rollout comes despite Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk moving to "reassure Queenslanders" it was moving forward after unvaccinated frontline workers sparked a Brisbane-wide lockdown.

