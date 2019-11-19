Menu
Paramedics and police were called to Seven Hills at 11am.
Toddler critical after near-drowning

by Stephanie Bedo
19th Nov 2019 1:42 PM

A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl was blue and unresponsive when she was pulled from a pool in Sydney today.

The child was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after the incident at Seven Hills about 11am.

Emergency crews were called to a home in Columbia Rd and took the girl to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

Neighbours performed CPR on her before paramedics with CareFlight's critical care team arrived.

 

CareFlight paramedics treated the girl before she was taken to hospital.
One shocked neighbour told the Blacktown Advocate they were alerted to the scene after hearing the girl's mother screaming.

"She blue when we saw her," the neighbour said.

"The husband was on the phone to the ambulance and they were giving us instructions. We got her breathing but not very regular, but at least it was something."

