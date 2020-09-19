Menu
A 17-month-old girl has died after being hit by her family’s four-wheel-drive in South Australia on Friday afternoon.
News

Toddler hit and killed by family’s 4WD

by Sarah McPhee
19th Sep 2020 11:02 AM

A 17-month-old girl has died after she was hit by her family's four-wheel-drive on a rural property in South Australia.

SA Police said the incident occurred on Victor Harbor Rd, Mount Jagged, about 55 kilometres south of Adelaide, at 3.45pm on Friday.

 

"The toddler was hit by the family 4WD," police said in a statement on Saturday morning.

"Sadly, despite the efforts of paramedics at the scene, the 17-month-old girl could not be saved."

The Mount Jagged property. Picture: 7 News
Major Crash investigators went to the property and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

The news follows the death of a 14-month-old boy who was hit by a car in Bendigo, in rural Victoria, on September 9.

The family of the child, Spencer Roberts, has since released a statement.

"Spencer will be sadly missed and loved by many due to a tragic accident that occurred last night," a family spokesperson said.

"He was a beautiful, fun, lovely, energetic, precious little boy adored by his brothers and sisters. Stacey and Brad will sadly miss their perfect precious little boy (and) they've got friends and family to support them at this heart breaking time."

A 56-year-old driver from Maiden Gully, who was not speeding or under the influence of drugs or alcohol, was travelling in a slip lane when police say he thought he hit an animal.

He will not be charged after police concluded it was a tragic accident.

 

