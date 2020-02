The new state of the art Emergency Department at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A YOUNG boy is in hospital after a near-drowning on a private residence in Marcoola.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said the incident occurred about 5.30pm Saturday.

"The toddler almost drowned at a private residence off David Low Way," a QAS spokesperson said.

"A male toddler was transported in a serious but stable condition to University of the Sunshine Coast Hospital."