Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A North Queensland boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.
A North Queensland boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.
News

Toddler hospitalised after snake bite

by Shiloh Payne
13th Jun 2020 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake north of Townsville last night.

Paramedics were called to the incident near Hencamp Creek Road in Rollingstone around 7pm where a child, believed to be a toddler, had been bitten by a snake.

The Courier Mail understands the boy stepped on a green tree snake outside.

He was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Toddler hospitalised after snake bite

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Cop flashes white power symbol

      Cop flashes white power symbol
      • 13th Jun 2020 10:46 AM

      Top Stories

        Free advice: Surviving the pandemic and staying liquid

        premium_icon Free advice: Surviving the pandemic and staying liquid

        News Business in Noosa offered a free advice lifeline from a panel of experts.

        A right royal catch up with Noosa

        premium_icon A right royal catch up with Noosa

        News Noosa has been graced by some royal patronage via the internet.

        Revolting: Is it season over for Coast league clubs?

        premium_icon Revolting: Is it season over for Coast league clubs?

        News Noosa Pirates general manager Brett Winkler cries foul over direction to play all...

        Take it off: Petition to ban ‘cruel’ dingo collars takes off

        premium_icon Take it off: Petition to ban ‘cruel’ dingo collars takes off

        News Almost 2000 have signed a locally-generated online petition to ban tracking collars...