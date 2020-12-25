Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tragedy has struck a family after a quad bike rolled, trapping and killing a toddler.
Tragedy has struck a family after a quad bike rolled, trapping and killing a toddler.
News

Toddler quad bike death on Christmas Day

by Darren Cartwright
25th Dec 2020 4:13 PM

A toddler has died after being thrown from a quad bike on a Victorian property near the NSW border just before lunchtime on Christmas Day.

The incident occurred at 11.50am when a two-year-old boy was thrown from an ATV at Barnawatha North, police said.

"The vehicle was being driven on a private property on Moss Road when the crash occurred," police said in a statement.

RELATED: 80 drink drivers busted in two days

A toddler died on a property on Moss Rd, Barnawatha Nth near the Victoria-NSW border. Picture: Google Maps
A toddler died on a property on Moss Rd, Barnawatha Nth near the Victoria-NSW border. Picture: Google Maps

"The boy was trapped underneath the ATV before witnesses freed him and performed CPR.

"Sadly, the boy died at the scene."

The driver of the ATV is assisting police with their enquiries.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives, who are based in Melbourne, are en-route to the property where the fatal accident occurred.

Originally published as Toddler quad bike death Christmas Day

death quad bike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free calls: Where you can phone Australia on Telstra’s tab

        Premium Content Free calls: Where you can phone Australia on Telstra’s tab

        News Your chance to connect with the Christmas spirit and help put a disconnect on mentally damaging loneliness.

        Riders wanted to keep Light Horse memory alive

        Premium Content Riders wanted to keep Light Horse memory alive

        News The Light Horse Maleny troop have issued a call-out for more members to keep the...

        Five injured: Teen flown to hospital after rollover

        Premium Content Five injured: Teen flown to hospital after rollover

        Breaking A teenage boy has been flown to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover at Noosa...

        The Naughty List: what to avoid giving pets this Christmas

        Premium Content The Naughty List: what to avoid giving pets this Christmas

        Offbeat While there’s nothing better than letting furry friends join in with the...