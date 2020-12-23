Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics are working to stablsie a toddler who was ‘pulled from the water' this afternoon.
Paramedics are working to stablsie a toddler who was ‘pulled from the water' this afternoon.
News

Toddler serious after near-drowning at popular swim area

by Danielle O’Neal
23rd Dec 2020 5:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A toddler is in a serious condition after being been pulled from the water in South Bank.

Paramedics were called to a near-drowning off Little Stanley St at 4.14pm where a young child was pulled from the water.

Critical care paramedics are working to stabilise the toddler, who is reportedly awake and breathing but is in a serious condition.

It is understood once stabilised the child will be taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Originally published as Toddler serious after South Bank near-drowning

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1400 homes lose power as search starts for cause of blackout

        Premium Content 1400 homes lose power as search starts for cause of blackout

        Breaking Energex crews search for the cause of a power outage affecting more than 1400 on the Sunshine Coast

        ‘100mm on Christmas Day’: Areas set for big festive rain

        Premium Content ‘100mm on Christmas Day’: Areas set for big festive rain

        Weather Central Queensland to receive falls of up to 100mm predicted

        People power demanding end to quarry ‘folly’

        Premium Content People power demanding end to quarry ‘folly’

        News Hinterland residents demanding quarry action

        Man tasered and charged after 400km joy ride

        Premium Content Man tasered and charged after 400km joy ride

        Crime 38YO man who allegedly went on joy ride arrested two days later