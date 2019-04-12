Toe-tapping line-up for April Peregian Originals

ON STAGE: Band of Frequencies plays Peregian Originals on Sunday.

A DAY of full-blown frivolity is being promised this Sunday as Band of Frequencies headlines Peregian Originals, no doubt treating the crowd to their latest single, Sunray.

Every second Sunday of the month, the grassed area in front of the Peregian Surf Club fills with music lovers keen to enjoy a chilled afternoon of live music in a family-friendly setting.

Joining Band of Frequencies on stage throughout the afternoon on April 14 will be Annie J & Fusion, Jim Martinovich and Mark Fulcher.

Head along from 1pm, with your picnic rug or chairs, ready for an afternoon of solid entertainment.