Menu
Login
ON STAGE: Band of Frequencies plays Peregian Originals on Sunday.
ON STAGE: Band of Frequencies plays Peregian Originals on Sunday.
News

Toe-tapping line-up for April Peregian Originals

12th Apr 2019 8:00 AM

A DAY of full-blown frivolity is being promised this Sunday as Band of Frequencies headlines Peregian Originals, no doubt treating the crowd to their latest single, Sunray.

Every second Sunday of the month, the grassed area in front of the Peregian Surf Club fills with music lovers keen to enjoy a chilled afternoon of live music in a family-friendly setting.

Joining Band of Frequencies on stage throughout the afternoon on April 14 will be Annie J & Fusion, Jim Martinovich and Mark Fulcher.

Head along from 1pm, with your picnic rug or chairs, ready for an afternoon of solid entertainment.

band of frequencies free music noosa peregian beach peregian originals peregian surf club
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Noosa's golden first aid girls

    Noosa's golden first aid girls

    News There is no stopping these young competitors after their recent success at the Surf Life Saving Australian titles.

    Business as usual at Mr Jones and Me

    Business as usual at Mr Jones and Me

    News Character Noosaville building sells but restaurant continues trading

    'Marie Kondo' your wardrobe

    'Marie Kondo' your wardrobe

    News Another Women's Closet is coming to Noosa in May

    Board Meeting rides a wave of support

    Board Meeting rides a wave of support

    News Surfers unite to bolster Noosa charity