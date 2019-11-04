‘Toe tapping’ Sunday sesh all for a good cause

DIRECT from Brisbane via Woodford and Dark MOFO in Tasmania, Cigany Weaver are on their way to Noosa on November 10 for a memorable performance of toe tapping and foot stomping, 2pm to 6pm at The Noosa Tiger’s clubhouse, Weyba Road Noosaville.

Not only will it be a joyous energetic performance of jazz Manouche, traditional swing and Romani music, interwoven with compelling originals and the band’s reinterpretations of classics from popular culture, it’s for a great cause.

Experienced speech pathologist, Sarah Locke and renown local performer and vocal coach, Kath Williams, have partnered to offer a transformative therapy to the Parkinson’s community and others with Neurological disorders with the newly formed “The Sing Thing” choir. Incorporating vital vocal exercises with the joy of group singing, participants not only benefit from a reduction in some physical symptoms of Parkinson’s but experience the mood elevation that comes with singing and being part of a social group.

“We see the improvement every week when they leave singing group. It’s almost like they have a little pep in their step,” Sarah said.

“We know they’re feeling better and their mood is elevated.”

To support this unique initiative and for a magical spring afternoon with performances from the headline act and The Sing Thing, Noosa Rocks and InsingC choirs, tickets are available through www.trybooking.com/BFDSN

Tickets from $25 per person and $85 for families, under 13 free.

Bar open and food truck on site and sensational raffle prize pool of $3000.