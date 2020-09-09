Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Movies

Tom Cruise’s desperate $1m measure

by Tyler McCarthy, Fox News
9th Sep 2020 7:05 AM

 

Tom Cruise is reportedly shelling out some of his own cash to help ensure that the production on the new Mission: Impossible can go on amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Production on the seventh instalment in the popular spy franchise was about to get underway in February in Italy when restrictions due to the pandemic shut everything down. Fortunately for Mission: Impossible fans, Simon Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn in the movies, revealed to Variety in July that the production was poised to get back to work in September. Now it seems that's actually happening thanks to a generous influx of cash from Cruise.

According to Forbes, Cruise has reportedly shelled out almost $1m of his own money to help production company Truenorth charter two cruise ships from Norway's Hurtigruten company that will house both the cast and crew of Mission: Impossible 7 while filming. The hope is to create a bubble that will allow them all to work without running the risk of a widespread outbreak.

"We can confirm that Hurtigruten have entered into an agreement with the production company Truenorth for the charter of two ships from the end of August until the end of September. The ships in question are (newly upgraded) MS Vesterålen and (the brand new battery-hybrid powered) MS Fridtjof Nansen," a spokesperson for Hurtigruten told Fox News in a statement.

"Under a very strict corona regime estimated at 6 million in cost, MI7 with Tom Cruise will be allowed to film in Norway," Raja tweeted, adding that the filming costs will not be provided by the country.

The Daily Mail reports that everyone was tested for COVID-19 twice within 48 hours after arriving for work in the country. As a result, the movie that was once among the first to halt production due to the ongoing pandemic remains on track for its planned release in November 2021.

 

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Tom Cruise's desperate $1m measure

More Stories

entertainment film franchise mission impossible movie tom cruise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bachie contestant allegedly caught with cocaine

        Premium Content Bachie contestant allegedly caught with cocaine

        Crime Cocaine has been revealed as the drug former Bachelorette contestant and Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow was allegedly caught with, a court has heard.

        Coast farewells hard man with heart of gold

        Premium Content Coast farewells hard man with heart of gold

        News Tributes flowing for Coast boxing great and life mentor

        Cancelled Noosa Tri ‘doesn’t make sense’: LNP leader

        Premium Content Cancelled Noosa Tri ‘doesn’t make sense’: LNP leader

        Politics Queensland Health says COVID safe plan not received from Noosa Tri

        ’Trucking hell’ on town’s roads as uprising brews

        Premium Content ’Trucking hell’ on town’s roads as uprising brews

        Environment The 16 trucks that rumbled through the centre of town during one 30 minute period...