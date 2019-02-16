Tom's best assets always are his close-knit team

HAVING enhanced his real estate agency's already top-shelf reputation with the $15.2million sale of tennis star Pat Rafter's Sunshine Beach dream home followed by an $18million sale, Tom Offermann could be excused for saying the secret to success was having prestige product.

And while Tom might not argue with that, he has a much more grounded take on what makes a successful business not only succeed, but thrive in a highly competitive market.

"There's nothing more important than quality people in an organisation,” Tom said this week as two of his new sales assets settle into his agency, which now has more than 30 staff.

He's delighted to have Jill Goode, who has been around the Noosa property scene even longer than himself, join the team, while his daughter Rebekah is enjoying her second stint at Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Both women are loving the challenge and opportunity of working at a business synonymous with setting record Noosa sales.

"Jill's been a very vital part of the community dating back to the early '80s and knows the area intimately,” Tom said.

"We've known Jill a long time and we know her good reputation in the industry and she loves her work.

"Having your daughter work with you, I think that's just one of the nicest things that can happen to a father. She has worked with us before and she's been very well received in the community and has been very successful.”

Jill said her story was much like all those she had sold their new lifestyle to over the years. She came here on holiday and fell in love with the place and moved here permanently.

In her early days, Jill was involved in a log cabin business with her husband Bob in Noosa, where she gained invaluable insights into the building game that remains an asset to her sales skills.

Bob qualified for his real estate licence and eventually started up Richardson & Wrench locally, and gave Tom his start in the real estate business.

"I'm looking forward to helping people buy a really great property ... Something that they can make money from and to change their lifestyle for the better,” Jill said.

"They come up here into the fresh air from somewhere like Sydney or Melbourne, where people get on a bus and hop on a train or drive in that pollution all the time.”

Rebekah, who has a marketing and public relations degree, started out in Brisbane advertising agencies focused mostly on property development and dealing with some high-profile clients, including on the Gold Coast.

She then travelled and while on a working holiday overseas taught English, which inspired her on her return to change careers and qualify as a primary teacher.

"I taught for five years, which I loved. It was very rewarding, but I still felt like I wanted to work back with Dad and the team culture here. It's really supportive here, everyone works together.”

Rebekah said working there was inspiring as Tom's business had stood the test of time.