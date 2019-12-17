Tones and I frontrunner for Hottest 100

It's time to make your list and check it twice, because voting for Triple J's Hottest 100 is now open.

Voting, which opened yesterday, will close at 3pm AEDT on Monday, January 20 and from midday on Saturday, January 25, the radio station will count down the Hottest 100 songs of 2019, as chosen by its listeners.

While 2019 has been a massive year for music - with homegrown and international artists like Cub Sport, Ocean Alley and Lizzo all expected to find spots on the list - there's one star likely to defeat them all: Toni Watson, better known as Tones and I.

If there was a checklist for creating a Hottest 100 chart-topper, the artist has ticked all the boxes.

Hailing from Byron Bay, Tones and I originally uploaded her music to Triple J's Unearthed before going on to create one of the biggest songs of the year.

The 26-year-old cleaned up at November's ARIA awards, breaking the record for the longest-running number one single ever on the ARIA chart with Dance Monkey and launching herself into the global spotlight.

If she does take out the top spot, she'll be the first solo woman to ever top the Hottest 100.

The other solo female artist who could give Dance Monkey a run for its money is 17-year-old Billie Eilish and her hit bad guy, from her debut album when we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Triple J listeners voted it their favourite album of the year and while Eilish has had multiple songs find their way onto the Hottest 100 in the past, none have had the widespread success of bad guy.

HOTTEST 100 KEY DATES

Monday, January 20: Hottest 100 voting closes, 3pm AEDT

Saturday, January 25: Hottest 100 countdown, from 12pm AEDT

Sunday, January 26: All-Australian music for Australia Day

Monday, January 27: Hottest 200 to 101 on triple j and Hottest 100 of 1999 on Double J, from 10am AEDT

This year, Triple J has partnered with Greening Australian so listeners can donate while voting.

The organisation runs tree-planting projects around the nation to restore natural environments, cool our cities, save endangered animals and pull carbon out of the atmosphere.

You can vote now at the Hottest 100 website.