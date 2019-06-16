Tonics for Your Soil - by Noosa Landcare

NOOSA Landcare is holding a Tonics for Your Soil workshop on Thursday, June 20 from 5-7pm.

Hosting the workshop, Nina Saxton and Dave Clark will provide you with a greater understanding of soil, what lives in it, why it's important to our pasture and crops and how we can look after it. They will brew up a natural activated tea that will make your soil come alive and show you how to do it simply at home, whether you have a small veggie patch or acres of pasture, these activated composting brews will help.

Since retirement, Dave has become passionately interested in Regenerative Agriculture and the soil food web, and is practising small scale holistic grazing, pasture establishment and soil improvement through cover cropping, composting and the use of bacteria and fungi on his small acreage in Doonan.

Dave also volunteers as gardens co-coordinator one day a week at the Yandina Community Permaculture Gardens.

Nina Saxton from Banyan View Farm has had a rich and varied career spanning medical research, environmental research and presently, regenerative farming.

Nina has been involved with Land for Wildlife for over 18 years and has been working with plants and animals all her life, particularly soil. Her view is that the farm and its inhabitants are happy and healthy because the soil is the main focus of the operation and all actions that are undertaken on the farm are focused on continuing to enliven and care for the health of the soil.

It's on at the Rural Futures Centre (65 Pavilion Street, Pomona). It's free to Noosa Landcare Members and Bushcarers, $10 otherwise.

Bookings are essential. For inquiries, please phone Jo 54852468.