‘Too expensive to run around’: Coast club defends annual fee

A Sunshine Coast sporting club has defended the amount of its annual fee after a Facebook poster claimed it was too expensive to just “run around on an oval”.

Noosa Lions Football Club secretary Rebekka Whisker said it was “frustrating” that someone would go to a public forum before contacting the club for advice.

“We understand some people might think it is expensive but once you explain all the costs it makes sense,” she said.

Noosa woman Samantha Neaky questioned the $510 cost for a senior player’s annual registration in a social media post on Thursday afternoon, asking “where does all the money go?”.

“Don’t we run clubs by volunteers on government land? I understand there are costs, but this is pretty expensive to run around on an oval,” she said.

The club has close to 700 members.

Registration fees range from $300 per season for U6s up to $510 per season for senior players.

Registration covered the costs for governing body fees and insurance, field maintenance, lights and electricity, referee fees, coaching and staff fees and training and playing uniforms.

Noosa Council contributes $24,000 to the annual field maintenance, but Ms Whisker said that covered less than half of the annual cost of keeping the fields up to scratch.

Ms Whisker said the club would always do what they could to make sure players could take the field regardless of their financial situation.

“If we know that people can’t afford their fees, we will try to help them out in some way,” she said.

She said parents can apply for a voucher from the state government valued at up to $150 for their child which can be used towards registration.

Noosa-Tewantin Cricket Club Secretary Jason Toohey who saw Ms Neaky’s post said she should volunteer in a local sporting club to keep costs down.

“Put your hand up and help,” he said.

He said parents helping in the canteen on a weekend would avoid having to pay someone penalty rates.

The Noosa-Tewantin Cricket Club reduced their registration costs this year due to the current economic climate, even though it would have a financial burden on the club.

The Sunshine Coast Daily approached Samantha Neaky for comment.