Too rude for more exposure

NO COVERRAGE: Rainer Mueckenberg in his nudist cave in Doonan has started Noosa's first nudist retreat.

THE owner of Noosa Edge Nudist Retreat has been barred from advertising in Australia's main naturist magazine because his business is "too sexualised”.

Rainer Mueckenberger has run the clothing-optional bed and breakfast with its own man-made cave in Doonan for five years.

But he has had his advertising barred from the Australian Naturist Magazine TAN after complaints.

"I can't put my ads in any more,” he said.

"There were two complaints my place is too sexualised.”

TAN editor Stuart Whelan confirmed Mr Mueckenberger's business was no longer allowed to advertise.

"The tenets of naturism, to which Australian Naturists subscribes, is non-sexual,” Mr Whelan said.

"It is about respect for self, others and the environment and we have found that be unreconcilable with Rainer's business model. "He has a model which is much more sexually focused and that is not what naturism is about.

"We had people who had seen his ad in our magazine turn up to his property, but it wasn't what they were expecting.”

Mr Mueckenberger doesn't care. He believes it is his mission to be more than a naturist, but to be a "facilitator” for people with sexual problems.

His 2.5 acre property offers a man-made "cave” which has a spa in it to add to the experience.

In the last year, he has also added a "bondage room”.

"There are so many people having sexual problems,” he said.

"The husband and wife go to work, the kids are at school and it is about making money, money, money.

"They are both impacted negatively through the impact of work. Then they are hammering each other. They forget a sex life is a positive biological exchange and it is missing from their life.

"There are so many divorces, unhappy marriages. People come to us and ask 'Can we do this in cave or in the bondage room?'”

At his retreat, anything goes, as long as the people have checked with him first about what they plan to get up to.

"I'm the only nudist retreat that allows single males in,” he said.

"I don't behave like a naturist and tell them not to do whatever they are doing.

"My rules are simple, they have to respect each other and if you don't you are out.”