Too Swift for safety

REGULAR users of Swift Rd turning off the Cooroy Noosa Rd are upset with the new 90kph speed zone.

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said he has spoken with residents out there

who want their 80kph transition speed zone

back.

Cr Wilkie said this has "caused some issues with cars tailgating them as they're about to turn off”.

This safety concern was raised as councillors discussed the Noosa Traffic Advisory and Speed Management Committee report.

A council staff member said the council had agreed with the overall speed lowering along this road which has claimed lives over the years from 100kph to 90kph.

He said the "Main Roads don't do buffer zones (80kph in this case) any more so you just go from whatever speed up to the next one”.

"So the speed limit in that area is effectively increased, which is not what we had agreed to, so we're in discussions with Main Roads saying 'look there's an issue here that needs to be resolved'.

"I understand their logic, but I said 'you just can't do a blanket approach and assume everywhere's fine and remove buffers everywhere'.”

He said Main Roads had admitted to not checking site distance criteria in this location.

"I believe it's been elevated within Main Roads to more senior people to have a look at. I have expressed our concerns and we want it to be a proper review,” he said.

Councillors were told it was hoped this would be resolved soon as "the safety (concerns) at Swift Dr is still ongoing”.

In other issues the management committee after police review has agreed to lower the speed limit of Noosa Dr over Noosa Hill and approaching Hastings St.

As well the council reviewed the 60kph limit at Exhibition St in Pomona and the committee voted to lower this to 50kph.