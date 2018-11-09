Toowoomba abuse victim may die without a cent of redress

Tony Duffy may die before he is paid under the government's redress plan. Photo: Contributed.

Tony Duffy may die before he is paid under the government's redress plan. Photo: Contributed.

ONE child sex abuse survivor has died without getting a redress payment, another in Toowoomba is close to death and many more fear dying before seeing any money.

Just seven or eight people have been paid out in the four months since the scheme opened, with thousands more expected.

Tony Duffy, from Toowoomba, survived horrific abuse but is now gravely ill in a city hospital, waiting for compensation that might not arrive if he dies.

Care Leavers Australasia Network's Leonie Sheedy said Mr Duffy deserved to hear that his suffering was being recognised.

"Tony's doctor told him he wouldn't be alive by December," Ms Sheedy told AAP.

Social services minister Paul Fletcher.

Social Services Minister Paul Fletcher has urged institutions to sign up to the redress scheme so survivors can start getting payments.

"It is vital that they turn words into action," Mr Fletcher said recently.

But his office confirmed institutions were being "encouraged" to sign up, rather than being forced to.

Mr Fletcher's office also said the scheme was working with institutions and governments to bring them on board as quickly as possible when survivors are ill or dying.

"If someone passes away after making a complete application and they are made an offer of redress, their estate can receive their redress payment," his spokeswoman told AAP.