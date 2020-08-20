Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Toowoomba child pornography distributor locked up

Michael Nolan
20th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who used the popular social media app Kik to share child pornography with a group of 16 people, including one who was reportedly a 14-year-old, has been jailed.

Clay William Barden, 28, pleaded guilty in the Toowoomba District Court on June 19 to 40 offences, including eight counts transmitting child exploitation material, 23 counts of transmitting child pornography material, seven counts of use a carriage service to solicit child pornography material and two of possessing child exploitation material

The offending occurred from February to March 2019.

Police arrested Barden on April 7, 2019 and a forensic search of his phone revealed the extent of his offending.

The court heard half the files transmitted or caused to be transmitted by Barden fell within Category 4, a rating reserved for explicit child pornography images and videos.

A mental health report from Dr Wendy Bryant said Barden suffered severe anxiety and depression resulting from an abusive upbringing.

She added that he had made an effort to address his health.

In sentencing Judge Nathan Jarro said Barden's offending was deliberate.

"You specifically joined Kik chat groups with self-explanatory names," he said,

"There is no suggestion that had the offending not been discovered as a result of police intervention that your offending would not have continued.

"You sought out and exchanged images and videos containing child pornography.

"You specifically expressed a preference for material depicting babies or young - very young children."

Barden received a head sentence of two and half years in jail, to be release after serving 10 months.

MORE STORIES:

Toowoomba man found with 4300 child porn images

Toowoomba man avoids jail on child pornography

Toowoomba chef charged with possessing child porn

More Stories

child pornography toowoomba child porn toowoomba crime toowoomba district court toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No pandemic panic as dealers open new Coast store

        Premium Content No pandemic panic as dealers open new Coast store

        Business A couple of canny antique dealers believe bigger will be better as they launch a new venture in the face of a pandemic downturn.

        Brothers bashed in street, robbed of moped

        Premium Content Brothers bashed in street, robbed of moped

        Crime Two brothers were assaulted and robbed in Noosa, before a group of men stole and...

        Surfing talent tells council: ‘See you in court’

        Premium Content Surfing talent tells council: ‘See you in court’

        Council News A top surfer turned successful builder is taking Noosa Council to court for...

        New technology could solve 2008 Sunshine Coast cold case

        Premium Content New technology could solve 2008 Sunshine Coast cold case

        Crime DNA technology could be key to identifying man found near Nambour