Toowoomba's Charlotte Chimes plays the role of Nicolette Stone in hit TV show Neighbours.
Toowoomba produces newest Aussie TV star

Cassandra Glover
22nd Jul 2020 5:00 AM
GROWING up in Toowoomba, Charlotte Chimes has moved to Ramsay St to play the role of Nicolette Stone in hit TV show Neighbours.

Ms Chimes' character is the daughter of heritage character Jane Harris, played by Annie Jones.

Ms Chimes, who always knew she wanted to be an actor, auditioned for the role in February, and was scheduled for a call-back in Melbourne before coronavirus hit.

Charlotte Chimes and Annie Jones will appear as mother and daughter on Neighbours. Picture: Supplied/Channel 10
Ms Chimes was visiting her parents in Toowoomba when she went for her call-back via Zoom.

"We did my call-back via Zoom from my parents' kitchen where the best lighting was," Ms Chimes said.

"We had my laptop sitting on a stack of magazines.

"My mum was my reader for me - we had a fight in one scene and then were flirting in the next."

Screaming and crying were followed by shock after Ms Chimes found out she got the role in Neighbours.

"I was ecstatic, overwhelmed, and seriously grateful," she said.

"I felt like all my all my hard work had paid off and it was finally working out."

Catch Neighbours on Channel 10 Peach weeknights at 6.30pm.

