Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic Ambulance
Generic Ambulance
News

Toowoomba resident dies of coronavirus

James Allen
by
25th Mar 2020 8:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 68-year-old Toowoomba resident has died from coronavirus this afternoon at the Toowoomba Hospital.

Garry Kirstenfeldt passed in an intensive care unit, while his wife and family remain in self-isolation, describing him as "kind and adorable."

coronaviruspromo

Mr Kirstenfeldt contracted the disease while onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise which docked in Sydney last week, and is said to have had underlying conditions prior to contracting coronavirus.

This comes as Darling Downs Health confirmed a new case of COVID-19 earlier today. 

This case also came after a traveller returned to Toowoomba.

Queensland Health have confirmed this is the second death in the state after a 77-year-old Sunshine Coast woman died in Sydney, also with a previous health condition. 

Some information gathered was provided by the ABC .

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks health toowoomba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full extent of Hastings St’s virus exposure remains to be seen

        premium_icon Full extent of Hastings St’s virus exposure remains to be...

        News As the call goes out for diners at Noosa’s Sails Restaurant to come forward, those who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus is largely unknown.

        QLD Health issue public alert for Noosa restaurant

        QLD Health issue public alert for Noosa restaurant

        Breaking QLD Health is urging patrons of a popular Noosa restaurant to monitor their health...

        Coronavirus in Noosa: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus in Noosa: all you need to know today

        News Queensland shuts its borders, spike in cases continues

        School staffer in lockdown after coronavirus contact

        premium_icon School staffer in lockdown after coronavirus contact

        Health A staff member at a Sunshine Coast primary school is in self-isolation after coming...