Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Temperatures plunged to 11 degrees this morning.
Temperatures plunged to 11 degrees this morning.
Weather

Toowoomba temperatures plummet over night

Alexia Austin
16th Mar 2020 10:09 AM | Updated: 11:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE TOOWOOMBA temperature plummeted to 11.3 degrees last night, leaving residents to shiver through the coldest night in months.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said the minimum was well below the monthly average.

"The average minimum temperature for March is 16.5 degrees - so even for March it is quite cold," Mr Kennedy said.

"It's likely to stay three to four degrees below average, both maximum and minimums, for the next couple of days.

"Later in the week we'll have the next trough, which will bring hotter air."

Mr Kennedy said the new weather pattern would lift temperatures at the weekend.

"By Saturday things will start to heat up and Sunday should be the hottest day," Mr Kennedy said.

"We are predicting highs of 32 to 33 degrees on Sunday.

"The trough will then weaken out on Monday and temperatures will drop again."

He added there was little chance of rain this week.

More Stories

Show More
cold temperatures darling downs qld toowoomba weather
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BYO pencil: Noosa pre-polling goes ahead despite virus fears

        premium_icon BYO pencil: Noosa pre-polling goes ahead despite virus fears

        News Noosa Council election going ahead as planned by with extra cleaning

        PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        premium_icon PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        Health ‘Be good to each other’: PM’s message as new restrictions enforced

        Man rescued from rock pools with leg injuries

        premium_icon Man rescued from rock pools with leg injuries

        News A man has been rescued with leg injuries at rock pools near Noosa

        Noosa mayoral candidate would hold a coronavirus summit

        premium_icon Noosa mayoral candidate would hold a coronavirus summit

        News Noosa mayoral candidate is concerned for residents facing viral threat to...