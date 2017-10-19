Menu
Toowoomba Max Brenner will shut its doors.
Business

Toowoomba's Max Brenner store to shut doors within days

by The Courier-Mail
6th Oct 2018 8:10 AM | Updated: 10:18 AM

THE administrators for Max Brenner Australia have announced the company's Toowoomba Grand Central store will be one of 20 across the country to shut its doors.

McGrathNicol confirmed Toowoomba was one of the casualties of the up-market chocolate restaurant's financial troubles, according to the Courier-Mail.

"The decision to close stores is always regrettable but in this case we were left with no choice following a store-by-store review of Max Brenner operations," Administrator Barry Kogan said.

The store will close on on Monday, as will eight other locations across Queensland.

Toowoomba Chronicle

