Top 10 famous alumni from Toowoomba Grammar School

TGS old boy Jason Little defends the ball in an Australia v South Africa, Tri-Nations Test at Suncorp Stadium in 1997.

FROM sports stars to academics, politicians to business owners - many familiar faces hale from Toowoomba.

The Chronicle is now taking a dive into history by profiling 10 famous alumni from some of our city schools - the first being Toowoomba Grammar School.

During its 145 year history, TGS has seen some famous people pace its halls.

TGS headmaster Peter Hauser said it was hard to choose 10 out of a list of celebrated alumni.

"While the topic is about influential men from TGS, we would hope that every person who has graduated from this school is considerate and polite and offers something to the wider community," Mr Hauser said.

"We have had some notable people - it's not too bad for a regional Queensland school to produce a governor of New South Wales and a governor of Victoria who was also an acting governor-general of Australia.

"We are always looking to add to our wall of achievement, so far we have 130 old boys on there who have contributed to Australia in some way."

Here are 10 notable names from the wall.

Cricketer Martin Love.

Martin Love

Upon his arrival at TGS in 1990, Martin Love quickly emerged as an outstanding cricket talent.

In 1995, Mr Love was integral in the Queensland Bulls' Sheffield Shield win.

He went on to captain Queensland and play Test cricket for Australia - making his debut in the Boxing Day Test in 2002, against England.

Jason Little

Toowoomba born Jason Little attended TGS from 1983 - 1987.

Mr Little was an internationally renown rugby centre and winger, who played 75 tests for Australia, often alongside his former Downlands College rival Tim Horan.

A career highlight came during the Rugby World Cup in 1999, where Mr Little captained the Wallabies' win against USA XV.

Sir Littleton Ernest Groom attended TGS from 1879 to 1883.

The Honourable Sir Littleton Groom

Sir Littleton Groom went on to big things after attending TGS from 1879 to 1883 and finishing school as Dux.

He abandoned a career in law to become one of the first members for the Darling Downs electorate seat, which was later changed to Groom in honour of his family.

He became home secretary in 1905 and a year later was named the Commonwealth attorney general.

Alan Jones

Alan Jones is a radio and TV personality who was at the school from 1955 - 1958.

Mr Jones has many feathers in his cap, including coach for an international rugby union team and his work as a public speaker.

He joined Radio 2UE in 1985 and went on to establish himself in the world of broadcast, where he is known for his conservative views.

He retired from the world of radio earlier this year.

Expat Australian poet Peter Porter.

Peter Porter

Renowned poet Peter Porter was a student at TGS from 1943 to 1946 before he started his career as a poet for The Courier Mail.

He emigrated to England in 1951, where he published 15 collections of poetry and a number of collaborations with other artists.

He has won numerous literary prizes, including The Whitbread Poetry Prize, the Australian Literary Society's Gold Medal and the Queen's Medallion.

Geoffrey Saba

Geoffrey Saba is an Australian classical pianist, who is now based in London.

Mr Saba attended TGS from 1960 to 1963 and has often returned for visits.

He has toured the world with his concerts and has worked with big industry names, such as Stefan Askenase and Vlado Perlemuter.

Sir Alan McLeod

Sir Alan McLeod made a name for himself as dental surgeon to the King of England after WWII.

He was at TGS from 1918 to 1920 before he found himself posted at an East Grinstead RAF hospital during the war.

Following the death of King George VI, he became the Queen's dental surgeon.

He was the bestowed the Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in 1966, the first time the distinction had been given to a dentist.

Dr Don Syme

Dr Don Syne attended TGS from 1983 to 1987.

He has enjoyed an illustrious career in IT - first achieving a PhD from the University of Cambridge before being appointed as a principal researcher at Microsoft Research in England, where he works as an expert in computer language.

James N. Feros

James Feros walked the halls of TGS from 1947 to 1950 before holding a number of high profile business positions.

He was the former world vice-chairman for the Matchbox Toys Group and also once held the position of senior financial analyst for Ford Motor Vehicle Group in the USA.

He often returned to conduct seminars at TGS.

Sir Bruce Watson

Sir Bruce Watson was born in Stanthorpe in 1928 and went on to achieve big things in the mining industry.

He left TGS in 1945 and held a number of significant appointments, including Chairman of MIM Holdings and president of the Australian Mining Industry Council.