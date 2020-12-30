Top 10: Moments that shaped Noosa council in 2020

From pandemics to former pollies who made the headlines for the wrong reasons, and our first female mayor - here are the council’s biggest moments for 2020.

From pandemics to former pollies who made the headlines for the wrong reasons, and our first female mayor - here are the council’s biggest moments for 2020.

From pandemics to former pollies who made the headlines for the wrong reasons, and our first female mayor - here are the council’s biggest moments for 2020.

1. February 14: After a horror bushfire season, Noosa Council receives a $1 million Federal Government grant to help rebuild and strengthen affected communities with council promising to consult with the community for the best way to use these timely funds.

Urgent push to find affordable housing options

Former councillor faces up to court

2. March 25: Three days out from the local government elections, Noosa Council is alerted by Queensland Health that four staff at Sails Restaurant have tested positive for COVID-19. All up 28 people were forced to quarantine.

The March election was like none other in Noosa's history due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

3. April 14: Clare Stewart becomes Noosa’s first female mayo, after the tightest of contests with incumbent Tony Wellington as the shire goes into lockdown to face the coronavirus pandemic.

4. April 15: The changing of the guard and breakdown of the local government “boys club” is official and the new council is sworn in with Cr Karen Finzel and Cr Amelia Lorentson joining surfing identity Cr Tom Wegener and Mayor Clare Stewart as new additions to the chamber.

5. July 10: Noosa Councillors delivered a freeze on rates notices as part of a “grassroots-style” $125 million “COVID recovery” budget. About 80 per cent of Noosa ratepayers will receive no increase.

6. July 16: Council unanimously adopts its much-debated Noosa Plan including a two-year monitoring process to for the delivery of more affordable housing choices.

Noosa Council adopted a new Noosa Plan looking to help secure the local lifestyle moving into the future.

7. August 11: Startling figures are released by the Office of the Independent Assessor showing Noosa councillors received the highest number of complaints of any southeast Queensland council in the last financial year. Of the 1030 received statewide 130 were against Cr Jess Glasgow, who was controversially kicked off the Bachelorette reality TV program in 2019 over concerns about his behaviour.

8. August 31: One of Noosa’s longest running development sagas ends when Noosa Council agrees to approve developer Mark Stockwell’s Noosa Shire Business Centre subdevelopment to create lots for innovative businesses, residential, business precincts and a transit centre.

9. September 8: Defeated Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow, 38, appears in Noosa Magistrates Court charged with possessing dangerous drugs. He is fined $400 for possessing cocaine.

10. December 18: Disgraced former Noosa councillor Frank Pardon, 70, has his appeal against indecent treatment of a 14-year-old girl thrown out by Queensland’s highest court. This means his 18-month jail sentence stands.