Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
From pandemics to former pollies who made the headlines for the wrong reasons, and our first female mayor - here are the council’s biggest moments for 2020.
From pandemics to former pollies who made the headlines for the wrong reasons, and our first female mayor - here are the council’s biggest moments for 2020.
News

Top 10: Moments that shaped Noosa council in 2020

Peter Gardiner
30th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

From pandemics to former pollies who made the headlines for the wrong reasons, and our first female mayor - here are the council’s biggest moments for 2020.

1. February 14: After a horror bushfire season, Noosa Council receives a $1 million Federal Government grant to help rebuild and strengthen affected communities with council promising to consult with the community for the best way to use these timely funds.

Urgent push to find affordable housing options

Former councillor faces up to court

2. March 25: Three days out from the local government elections, Noosa Council is alerted by Queensland Health that four staff at Sails Restaurant have tested positive for COVID-19. All up 28 people were forced to quarantine.

The March election was like none other in Noosa's history due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
The March election was like none other in Noosa's history due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

3. April 14: Clare Stewart becomes Noosa’s first female mayo, after the tightest of contests with incumbent Tony Wellington as the shire goes into lockdown to face the coronavirus pandemic.

4. April 15: The changing of the guard and breakdown of the local government “boys club” is official and the new council is sworn in with Cr Karen Finzel and Cr Amelia Lorentson joining surfing identity Cr Tom Wegener and Mayor Clare Stewart as new additions to the chamber.

5. July 10: Noosa Councillors delivered a freeze on rates notices as part of a “grassroots-style” $125 million “COVID recovery” budget. About 80 per cent of Noosa ratepayers will receive no increase.

6. July 16: Council unanimously adopts its much-debated Noosa Plan including a two-year monitoring process to for the delivery of more affordable housing choices.

Noosa Council adopted a new Noosa Plan looking to help secure the local lifestyle moving into the future.
Noosa Council adopted a new Noosa Plan looking to help secure the local lifestyle moving into the future.

7. August 11: Startling figures are released by the Office of the Independent Assessor showing Noosa councillors received the highest number of complaints of any southeast Queensland council in the last financial year. Of the 1030 received statewide 130 were against Cr Jess Glasgow, who was controversially kicked off the Bachelorette reality TV program in 2019 over concerns about his behaviour.

8. August 31: One of Noosa’s longest running development sagas ends when Noosa Council agrees to approve developer Mark Stockwell’s Noosa Shire Business Centre subdevelopment to create lots for innovative businesses, residential, business precincts and a transit centre.

9. September 8: Defeated Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow, 38, appears in Noosa Magistrates Court charged with possessing dangerous drugs. He is fined $400 for possessing cocaine.

10. December 18: Disgraced former Noosa councillor Frank Pardon, 70, has his appeal against indecent treatment of a 14-year-old girl thrown out by Queensland’s highest court. This means his 18-month jail sentence stands.

bushfire recovery community action plan mayor clare stewart noosa pandemic noosa politics
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CONFIRMED: Where to see NYE fireworks on the Coast

        Premium Content CONFIRMED: Where to see NYE fireworks on the Coast

        Whats On From one end of the Coast to the other, here is a comprehensive list of where you can take the family to see New Year’s Eve fireworks at 9pm and midnight.

        How to beat the New Years blues

        Premium Content How to beat the New Years blues

        Health If you think New Year’s Eve means champaign and fireworks for everyone, you may be...

        Man rushed to hospital after snake bite

        Premium Content Man rushed to hospital after snake bite

        Breaking A man has been taken to hospital following a reported snake bite

        Teen dead after crash at Kulangoor

        Premium Content Teen dead after crash at Kulangoor

        Breaking A person has died after the car they were travelling in collided with a tree early...