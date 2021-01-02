Top 21 Coast sportspeople to watch in 2021

Coast talents Kareena Lee, Lana Rogers, Harri Jones and Jordan Meads will be ones to watch on the sporting scene in 2021.

A talented cohort of Coast sportspeople are poised to shine in the New Year following a rollercoaster 2020.

From swimmers and surfers to footballers and Olympians - The Coast will have plenty of established and rising stars to get behind.

The below athletes managed to make the most of a tough year but are sure to lift even further in 2021.

Swimmer Kaylee McKeown had a stellar 2020 and is poised for a big 2021. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Kaylee McKeown, swimmer

The teenage swimming prodigy had a big 2020 in the pool.

The USC Spartan recently smashed records at the Queensland Championships to be named Swimmer of the Meet.

She beat a world record which had stood for six years and clocked the second fastest time, 57.93 in the 100m backstroke in history.

Coached by Chris Mooney, the Sunshine Coast swimmer is on fire and surely heading towards nabbing a spot in the Tokyo 2021 team.

Sunshine Coast swimmer Katja Dedekind had a cracking 2020 in the pool. Pic: Contributed

Katja Dedekind, swimmer

Dedekind is an Australian Paralympic vision-impaired swimmer part of the USC Spartans program.

The Rio bronze medallist has been unstoppable in the pool this year, smashing four world records in the S13 class at the recent Australian Virtual Short Course meet.

Coached by Nathan Doyle, the 19-year-old is in great form and on the hunt for another Olympic campaign.

Sunshine Coast pro surfer Isabella Nichols is currently competing in her first Championship Tour. Picture: Adam Head

Isabella Nichols, surfer

The Coolum surfer is competing in her first World Surf League championship tour.

Nichols started 2020 with a bang taking out the Boost Mobile Pro Gold Coast.

It has been a big 12 months for the 23-year-old who was preparing to give up on competitive surfing at the end of 2019, before winning the QS event to propel her into the big leagues.

Nichols had a solid performance in her first event at the Maui Pro, expect her to continue to build as the tour continues in 2021.

Brisbane Lions player Eric Hipwood will be hoping the Lions can keep their finals hopes alive in 2021.

Eric Hipwood, Brisbane Lions forward

The Sunshine Coast junior is going into his sixth season with Brisbane Lions.

The 23-year-old is a key forward who’s played 84 games.

The Lions are currently in a premiership window, they’ve made top two the past two seasons, including last season’s Prelim Final.

Sunshine Coast Wanderers Oliver Duncan set to hitch the pitch in 2021. Picture: Patrick Woods

Oliver Duncan, Sunshine Coast Wanderers

The ex-New Zealand under-17 representative linked with the Buderim-based outfit in the 2020 off-season.

Duncan played at the Noosa Lions as a junior and quickly made an impression as an attacking midfielder.

The Wanderers will be competitive in the National Premier League in 2021, with Duncan one to watch.

Tyson Smoothy has signed with the Sunshine Coast Falcons for 2021 Intrust Super Cup season. Picture: Penrith Panthers

Tyson Smoothy, Sunshine Coast Falcons

Sunshine Coast hooker Tyson Smoothy is back home in 2021.

Smoothy started 2020 on a high, signing a train and trial contract with the Penrith Panthers.

The local had a breakthrough season in 2019, picking up a Colts premiership with now-Falcons coach Sam Mawhinney.

Expect Smoothy to be firing for the Intrust Super Cup as he holds onto the hope of another crack at the NRL.

Noah Cumberland was drafted by the Richmond Tigers in 2019.

Noah Cumberland, Richmond Tigers

The 2019 Richmond Tigers draft pick had a shocking 2020 after rupturing the ACL in his left knee.

The draftee missed the entire season after suffering the injury during a routine training drill with scans confirming he required a knee reconstruction.

But 2021 is his year as he’ll be itching to make a name for himself in Tigerland.

Reigning ironwoman Lana Rogers will defend her title in 2021. Picture: Warren Lynam

Lana Rogers, Ironwoman

Reigning Nutri Grain ironwoman champion Lana Rogers had a disappointing end to 2020, with her title defence put on hold after the opening two rounds of the Nutri-Grain Iron Series were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The 24-year-old also recently changed stables, with a move from Noosa Heads Surf Lifesaving Club to join Alexandra Headland Surf Lifesaving Club.

2021 has a lot in store for Rogers who will compete in the Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships at Maroochydore and a Nutri Grain title when the series returns.

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Gold Coast Titans

It’s hard to believe 2021 could get any better for the boy from Widgee.

In 2020, the former Sunshine Coast Falcon won his first NRL premiership with the Melbourne Storm.

He was selected for Queensland’s Origin side and went on to win his first shield.

The 20-year-old former Gympie Devils player signed a three-year deal with Gold Coast Titans late last year, understood to be worth a little under $2 million.

Mooloolaba’s Carter Gordon has signed with the Melbourne Rebels for 2021. Picture: Brendan Hertel

Carter Gordon, Melbourne Rebels

Mooloolaba‘s Carter Gordon has made the move down south to join the Melbourne Rebels for 2021.

Gordon is regarded as one of the best playmakers in the country and a former Australian Under 18 five-eighth.

The 19-year-old was at Ballymore with the Queenslands Reds and he should find his form in the upcoming Super Rugby season.

Former Australian and Super Rugby speedster Rod Davies will lace up with the Noosa Dolphins in 2021.

Rod Davies, Noosa Dolphins

Former Australian and Super Rugby speedster Rod Davies will lace up for the Noosa Dolphins in the new year.

The 31-year-old winger is poised to be a massive asset for the side, boasting 58 Reds caps, 50 Biarritz caps, a Wallabies debut and plenty of game time for Australia in Rugby Sevens.

He was a key part of the Reds’ Super Rugby title triumph in 2011.

His dive into local union will definitely be worth a follow in 2021.

Zac Woolfield is the new premier men's coach at Coolum. Picture: Coolum Football Facebook

Zac Woolfield, Coolum Dolphins Coach

While not a player, as the premier men’s youngest mentor at just 20, Zac Woolfield’s foray into the coaching landscape will be an intriguing journey in 2021.

Coolum suffered a tough 2020, dropping out of the competition due to issues with numbers.

At a young age, he’s been charged with a big task to lead the squad back into the competition.

Tate McDermott, rugby union

Mudjimba’s Tate McDemott enjoyed a stellar year on field in 2020.

He was not a big part of the Reds journey to the Super Rugby AU grand final but also earned a debut with the Wallabies in the third Bledisloe Cup clash against New Zealand.

With an Australian cap to his name, McDermott will no doubt enter the New Year hungry for more.

Beerwah Glasshouse United player Cameron Nairn has signed with Sunshine Coast Fire. Picture: SC Fire FB

Cameron Nairn, football

The 22-year-old Beerwah Glasshouse United talent enjoyed a fruitful season on field.

He took out the premier men’s golden boot title with 27 goals, was awarded the competition’s player of the year and named in team of the season.

However, he’ll lace up for a fresh challenge in 2021, joining Sunshine Coast Fire for their FQPL campaign.

USC Spartans swimmer Blake Cochrane. Picture: Warren Lynam

Blake Cochrane, swimmer

The 29-year-old swimming veteran continued his fine form in 2020 by notching up a major feat ahead of a big year.

Cochrane claimed a world record in the Men’s 50m Breaststroke Multi-class during the Hancock Prospecting Australian Virtual Short Course in November.

It was a timely result for the USC Spartan who is eyeing up a fourth, and likely last, Olympic campaign in Tokyo in 2021.

Cochrane has been part of the Australian team since 2008.

Harri Jones enjoyed a fast but interrupted year on track in the Porsche Carrera Cup.

Harri Jones, racer

The Buderim driver was due to enjoy his first full season of the Porsche Carrera Cup in 2020 but COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the sport.

He only got in two rounds behind the wheel of his 911 GT3 before competition was halted in March.

However, he was back racing later in the year and even took out the Carrera Cup Mobil Pro class when racing returned for one last and final round at Sandown in December.

He even snagged pole position with a new lap record at the track during that weekend.

It was a sign of things to come with Jones in speedy form to tackle a packed calendar of racing in 2021.

Reef Heazlewood at the Azores Airlines Pro in September 2019 Picture: WSL / Masurel

Reef Heazlewood, surfer

The 20-year-old Moffat Beach talent endured a tough year, undergoing surgery in late June after dislocating his shoulder on two separate occasions and tearing his labrum muscle.

After surgery in June he returned to the surf in September.

Heazlewood has the world tour in his sights and will be eager to get back on track with his surfing in 2021.

Cooroy's Ryan Crawford won the Blackall 100 in record time in 2019. Picture: Steve O’Keeffe - SOK Images

Ryan Crawford, ultra runner

Cooroy’s Ryan Crawford is a machine when it comes to running.

The avid ultra-runner was clocking up 42.2km runs before work almost five times a week during 2020.

He won the 100km Caboolture Historical Village Dusk to Dawn and Brisbane Valley Rail Trail 200 mile races in 2020.

They were just two among a few epic feats during a COVID impacted year, who capped the year with 10,000km of running to his name.

Whether it’ll be a return to the Blackall 100 or some other arduous challenge, Crawford is always an exciting one to watch as he pushes his body to new limits.

Beerwah Bulldogs captain-coach Jordan Meads. Picture: Patrick Woods

Jordan Meads, rugby league

The 28-year-old helped make history in 2020, guiding the Beerwah Bulldogs to their maiden rugby league premiership.

He is bound for a massive 2021 too, as he prepares to captain the Greece team in their first Rugby League World Cup.

The World Cup will be held over five weeks from October, with Beerwah and the wider Coast league community sure to cheer him on.

Sunshine Coast Lightning Training Partner Ashlee Unie. PHOTO: Eyes Wide Open Images / Barry Alsop

Ashlee Unie, netball

Sunshine Coast product Ashlee Unie was promoted into Lightning’s full-time squad of 10 for the 2021 Super Netball season.

She earned the call up after three impressive seasons as training partner.

Unie was part of the club’s extended squad for the full 2020 season and made her Suncorp Super Netball debut for Lightning in Round 3 against Melbourne Vixens.

With a full-time contract, it’ll be interesting to see how the Coast-raised talent takes on 2021.

Noosa's Kareena Lee has qualified for the open water swimming at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Picture: Warren Lynam

Olympians

The region already has five talents locked in for the postponed 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

There’s sure to be others qualify in coming months too, with the Coast to have a solid cohort to cheer on at the sporting mecca.

Those already bound for the Olympics in Japan are Kareena Lee (open water), Julian Wilson (surfing), Ryan Tyack (archery), Alyssa Bull and Alyce Burnett (kayaking).

.