Top chef shares tips for cooking on a budget

BUDGET COOKING: Oz Harvest's Michele Lipner, chef Matt Golinski and United Synergies’ Lyn Harris and Gail Elvin prepare for Dollars and Sense, and Anti-Poverty Week event to help Noosa families learn how to make the most out of their money. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

THE daily task to make ends meet can be a difficult battle for some families so a team of local community groups are pooling their resources to create a one-stop shop.

The Dollars and Sense Event is open to anyone wanting tips or tricks on making the most of living on a low income.

It will include tips for cooking on a budget, an op shop fashion show and information on how to access a variety of Sunshine Coast services.

It is an initiative by United Synergies, Vinnies and Noosa Council for Anti-Poverty Week.

“Anti-Poverty Week is aimed at people who are struggling financially but that's not just people who are unemployed,” United Synergies’ Gail Elvin said.

“Living on the Sunshine Coast is really hard for people because rents are high here, the cost of living is huge and because it’s a tourist destination there are always extra costs living in the Noosa Shire.

“This is for everyone wanting to live better on their budget.”

Tewantin’s United Synergies office often helps locals on a low income or locals with steady incomes who don’t know how to budget.

“We want to give some tips and tricks and news skills to people,” Ms Elvin said.

“Cooking on a budget is one of the big things, and people think they have to eat rubbish if they’re going to eat on a low cost and we want to show them you can eat really well and wisely.”

Celebrity chef and Oz Harvest ambassador Matt Golinski will be at the event to share his passion for healthy, easy, creative cooking and reducing food waste.

“My job is to show people how to get the most out what they’re buying as far as food goes and not wasting what they are buying and thinking more creatively with what they’ve got,” Mr Golinski said.

“I will show them a couple of dishes that could be transferred to different ingredients, make them go ‘oh OK I can see myself making that at home, it’s not going to take ages, it’s not going to cost heaps’.”

“Eating well doesn’t have to be expensive and it doesn’t have to be hard.”

Mr Golinski said he hoped to inspire locals to be more courageous in experimenting and not to see cooking as a “burden”.

“To me cooking isn't something I see as a burden when I get home, it’s something I see as a pleasure and to try and maybe inspire some people to feel that way as well is important.

“The more you can make people want to engage with food and not see it as something scary but something joyous you can do with your children.”

Dollars and Sense will run from 9.30am until 1.30pm on October 15 at Tait-Duke Community Cottage, Tewantin.

It will feature several stalls, including Oz Harvest, Vinnies, Salvation Army and Legal Aid as well as the cottages’s Social Service Hub.

Anti-Poverty Week runs from October 13 until October 19.