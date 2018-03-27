Top Dragons' defence as the rugby season warms up

ON SATURDAY, March 17, due to the fact that the fields at Eumundi were unplayable after the recent downpours, the three teams from the Eumundi Dragons Rugby Union Club travelled to Noosa for some exciting games.

The under-9s played two mini-games, firstly against University and then against Maroochydore.

In the first match the Eumundi boys were a little tentative in defence.

But all this changed in the second game against Maroochydore with solid defence and excellent support play ensuring the Dragons put on a much better display of their rugby skills for the enjoyment of their cheering fans.

Will Campbell-Jones,

Max Johnson-Thompson

and Jett Herbert were very effective in attack with

Craig Yaxley showing early glimpses of what he is capable of as a powerful forward.

Both the under-6s and under-7s continued to display that they will be future champions of the game. Their skill levels have come ahead in leaps and bounds, as is a very evident team spirit in both teams.

In the under-6s, Tristan Youd made some fantastic runs down the sideline while Isla Youd, Nya Johnson- Thompson, Nixon Griggs, Jack Cooper, Henry Dean and CJ Sands contributed

to ensure that their Maroochydore opposition were left in no doubt that the Dragons are a force to be reckoned with.

The under-7s also played a Maroochydore team with Brooklyn Griggs, George Hillhouse, Billy Gunton and Zac Eaton showing good combinations in attack and defence.

Brody Ruster and Finn Rivers were both tireless players who are really starting to develop as integral members of the team. Special thanks to Jack from the under-6s who helped out to ensure that we had a complete team.

The player of the morning for the under-7s was Billy who was presented with the coach's Eveready Award for never seeming to run out of energy!