Top field of golfing legends for Noosa Pro Am

LEGENDS: Peter Senior and Ian Baker-Finch are ready to thrill Noosa gol fans.

LEGENDS: Peter Senior and Ian Baker-Finch are ready to thrill Noosa gol fans. Contributed

THE much-anticipated Noosa Golf Club Pro Am event on Tuesday, December 11 has attracted the best quality professionals seen for many years.

Topping the list are prolific title holder Peter Senior, British Open winner Ian Baker-Finch, British Open runner-up and Australian Open Champion Mike Harwood and 1986 Australian Open Champion Rodger Davis.

Throw in New Zealand Open Champion Michael Long along with other notable players including Terry Price, Ossie Moore, Brad Burns, David McKenzie and American Perry Parker who qualified for three US Opens in the 1990s and the golfing galleries will be spoiled for quality play.

The field includes professional entries from Western Australia, Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and international entries from England, Canada, USA and New Zealand plus 28 out of the top 30 players in the 2018 Order of Merit.

The Noosa field is limited to 70 professionals and the slick Tewantin course provides excellent vantage points to see these legends up close and personal.

"Open to professional and amateur players alike, it must be every golfer's dream to play alongside these legends here in Noosa,” Noosa general manager Allan Harris said.

"Tourism Noosa has a role in marketing the Noosa region as one of the best for golf in Queensland and Australia and this event will further support this effort,” Tourism Noosa CEO Steve McPharlin said on behalf of the sponsors

Other sponsors are Stratogen Chartered Accountants & Financial Advisors, IGA Cooroy and Madills Motor Group.

The event is open to all players with a Golf Australia handicap. Currently only morning spots are available as the afternoon field is already full.

The morning field is $60 for a 7am shotgun start which includes a light lunch. To book, call the club on

5447 1407.

Entry is free to the public at Noosa Golf Club.

The afternoon field tees off at 12.30pm.