GREAT WORK: The Classy Helpers give joy to hundreds of local families each Christmas.
News

Top five items on Santa's Classy Helpers' wishlist

1st Nov 2018 11:04 AM

WITH Christmas fast approaching, Santa's Classy Helpers are collating this year's collection of donated goodies and have a few more items on their wishlist.

Top five most wanted:

Nutella

Tea bags

Tins of tuna

Packs of toilet paper (bundles of 6-8)

Bath towels

As always, any donations are gratefully accepted and can be delivered to Noosa's Classy Lady Gympie Terrace and Gibson Road stores.

Every year Lorraine Kenway, who has run the Noosa's Classy Lady fashion boutique for 21 years, rallies Santa's Classy Helpers to bring Christmas joy to the region's underprivileged by distributing items of food, clothing and toys collected throughout the year.

Their next fundraising event is a Melbourne Cup Lunch at a private home on Tuesday, November 6 from 12-4pm.

Seats are limited.

