Andrew Fairbairn
Top gong for Noosa tourism guru

29th Oct 2019 10:00 AM

NOOSA’s Andrew Fairbairn has figured in the University of Sunshine Coast’s Outstanding Alumnus awards at the Innovation Centre auditorium.

Mr Fairbairn, a 2001 USC marketing graduate who leads industry and membership development at Visit Sunshine Coast, took out the Regional Achievement Award.

He said his Bachelor of Business (Marketing) had taken him from work experience at Tourism Noosa and sales management at Sheraton Noosa in 2004 to an international career with luxury hotel chains and Wotif Group across the Asia Pacific.

He returned from overseas in 2017 to champion the development of the Sunshine Coast as a tourism destination.

A key element of this strategy was helping to unify 19 local groups to create a Sub-Regional Development Board to further promote tourism across the region.

Mr Fairbairn is passionate about the tourism industry on the Sunshine Coat and also manages all commercial partnerships and sub regional relationships.

