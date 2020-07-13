Menu
Bob Abbot receives OAM for his contribution to local government.
News

Top honour brings mixed emotions for former mayor

Matt Collins
13th Jul 2020 2:02 PM
It was a day of mixed emotions for former Sunshine Coast and Noosa mayor Bob Abbot in the lead up to receiving arguably his most prestigious recognition.

The retired politician travelled to Brisbane on Monday to accept a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his contribution to, among other things, local government.

As he waited outside Government House, proudly supported by his two sons and his sister, Mr Abbot contemplated his career and paid special mention to his late partner Sue Coburn.

“I have a mixture of feelings,” Mr Abbot said.

“It is obviously a proud moment, but I am a little bit nervous.

“It is also a sad day, as my Sue played a big role in me being here.”

Like any leader worth their salt, Mr Abbot acknowledged all those who had been a part of his 30 years in local government.

“Good leaders only get success when the people they work with are good at what they do,” he said.

“The harder everyone else worked, the more popular I got.”

The esteemed award acknowledged his service to local government as councillor, deputy mayor and mayor of Noosa Shire Council and its predecessors.

His roles with regional, state, and national local government organisations were also recognised.

His work in the communities of Noosa and the Sunshine Coast, including through the Gympie Music Muster and Noosa Show Association was also recognised.

Noosa News

